‘He Got Kids?’: Taye Diggs Fans Are Stunned After a Rare Sighting of the Actor with His Teenage Son

Taye Diggs surprised fans after uploading a video of himself and his 13-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, as they prepared for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

In the clip, fans can see the two men stunting in similar Ozwald Boateng suits. While Diggs left the shirt underneath his blazer unbuttoned towards the top, Walker decided to close his neck up and add a bowtie.

Taye Diggs and Walker Nathaniel Diggs (Photos: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

The 52-year-old seemed rather proud of this moment for he couldn’t stop smiling or laughing. At one point in the clip, Diggs even loudly called his son, “my man.”

“Proud papa getting little mans ret for his FIRST AWARD SHOW…” Diggs wrote as his Instagram caption.

His post acquired over 550,000 plays, over 86,000 likes, and over 700 comments.

While several fans gushed over how handsome Diggs and his mini-me looked, a few fans couldn’t help but bring up how rare it is for the “Brown Sugar” actor to post his child.

“He got kids? Or is that April’s I’m confused”



“That’s his son with Idina?? I’m too f—-g old.”

“Looking fabulous,! Walker is growing in to a fine young man.”



The former “Private Practice” star shares his only child with Broadway star, Idina Menzel. After meeting on the set of the musical drama, “Rent,” the two celebrities started dating and eventually got married on Jan. 11, 2003.

They soon welcomed their son in 2009 but announced their decision to split four years later.

Despite Walker being Diggs’ biological child, a few fans jokingly mentioned his two on-screen children from the CW tv series, “All American.”

“This ain’t Jordan and Olivia though”



“This is not Jordan Baker.”



Diggs recently broke fans’ hearts after closing the chapter on his beloved character, Coach Billy Baker. As if leaving the show wasn’t enough, his character was tragically killed off after sacrificing his life to save his student Jabari, portrayed by Simeon Daise.

This scene hits differently now. There are not enough words to describe how painful this loss is to #AllAmerican . RIP Billy Baker 💔 #AllAmericanCW pic.twitter.com/YkTzd1bBb7 — Free Liv (@justspelivia) February 14, 2023

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Diggs expressed gratitude for everyone who showed him support throughout his time on the show.

“That’s a wrap! Thank you fans for your unrelenting support. Thank you cast for your energy and unrivaled talent. Y’all are EVERYTHING and will always be. THANK YOU, NnKe for such a graceful exit and for altering the trajectory of my life as an actor, parent, and a human being. SO MUCH LOVE,” he wrote.

When talking about his exit to the magazine publication TVLine, Diggs confessed to feeling like his character’s time was slowly coming to an end during the show’s “mid-fourth season.”



“It was just a feeling that I got, and I just honored the feeling,” Diggs shared.

Though he is no longer on the show, Diggs shared that he would be open to returning if there was a “dream sequence” or “flashback” storyline.