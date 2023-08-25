‘He Don’t Want a Step Daddy’: Taye Diggs’ New Workout Video Has Fans Bringing Up Apryl Jones’ Livestream with Her Son Amid Breakup Rumors

Everyone wants to know what’s up with actor Taye Diggs and his longtime boo Apryl Jones after her son, Megaa, seemingly spilled the beans about their relationship during a recent session on Instagram Live.

Taye Diggs fans bring up Apryl Jones’ Live with her son in his comments amid break up rumors. (Photo:@tayediggsinsta/Instagram; @apryljones/Instagram)

Fans went from asking, “Where is Apryl?” in the comments of Diggs’ post to “r u guys still together” after her 9-year-old son called out his mom for not telling the full truth about her relationship with Diggs.

He implied that she sometimes lies to the fans about where he is and the last time the two spoke to each other.

“It’s only for y’all,” Megaa said candidly into the camera before later adding, “She is lying.”

But now fans have questions for Diggs after he shared a recent video of himself working out with his teenage son Walker on Instagram.

“My son worked me out this morning. It was not easy,” Diggs said into the camera. That was followed by clips of his son walking him through various exercises, including lunges and squats while holding weights. The “All American” star maintained good formation during an ab workout, with Walker saying his dad “looks really good. Give me 12 more.”

Diggs said he took a short “break” in the midst of his sweaty workout, but his coach/son had other plans.

“At one point, I thought I needed a break. My son said after break, you need to lock in dad.”

Fans could not let Diggs work out in peace without reminding him of Megaa’s comments on Jones’ Live. Many specifically brought up that the youngster mentioned that the Broadway actor smokes the “cheeba cheeba.”

“Mecca said you over there on that weed lol.”

“So are u gonna call April about that mess that was on her live just asking for a friend.”

The harshest comments came from fans who assessed that the young man just doesn’t like Diggs — at least not for his mother.

‘Megaa does NOT like Taye Diggs at all. Boy snapped real quick. Had a list of issues and told his mother to provide proof of that man’s whereabouts cause where exactly is he and what is he doing.”

“He don’t want a step daddy.”

Megaa does NOT like Taye Diggs at all 😩😂 boy snapped real quick. Had a list of issues and told his mother to provide proof of that man’s whereabouts cause where exactly is he and what is he doing? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 🚧 (@RedapuffenLOUD) August 23, 2023

Megaa might not want the two together, but thousands of the couple’s stans do. Many often flood both of their comment sections to ask if they broke up or not and when they are going to give the world some of their super-cute couple content.

Assuming they parted ways, one said, “Didn’t Taye just cry and say his deceased mother told him she’s the one??? This is why u gotta take your love off social media.”

Diggs previously claimed that he knew Jones was the one after receiving confirmation through his late mother, Marcia Berry, who passed away from cancer in 2019. He said he began to notice she did all the things his mother used to, such as something as subtle as playing with his fingernails in church.

“I wondered if that’s like my mother, if my mother’s coming through,” he shared during the couple’s appearance on the “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson” podcast in February.

The second moment of confirmation came when Diggs received a random text message from his psychic friend, whom he hadn’t seen in months. The text allegedly told him that Berry sent the former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star to him.

It almost seems like their fans are longing for that “TAYPRYL” love they’ve been getting since first sparking dating rumors in 2021.

The last time they were seen online together was months ago in May. From the looks of the comments, that’s clearly too long for their followers.