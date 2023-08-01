‘Looks Pretty Sad … Where Is Your Other Half?’: Taye Diggs Is Laughing ‘Through the Pain’ In New Video Following Concern About His Alleged Breakup with Apryl Jones

Fans believe actor Taye Diggs is going through it after a strange video hit the internet while rumors of his alleged breakup with Apryl Jones run rampant.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend the world premiere private screening of “Incarnation” at The Montalban on February 15, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In the peculiar clip on his Instagram page, the “Brown Sugar” leading man begins telling a story about being out with his friends when he did something out of the ordinary that reminded him he was getting old.

“Here’s the deal in the case of ‘when I know I’m getting old’ … I was at this restaurant with my boy and this cool song with like a really hard beat was playing,” Diggs shared.

He claims while he and his friend were waiting for their food, he shockingly uttered, “cha cha cha cha cha.”

Diggs breaks out into an awkward laugh in the video, saying the typically Spanish-lending alliteration to beat. He admitted that the song playing wasn’t the “cha cha” style, nor did it possess any Latin influence. The 52-year-old said he simply added those words to match the catchy beat.

After the story and between his seemingly anxious snickering, he said, “I’m a f##king weirdo.”

Age wasn’t the primary concern for his fans when they watched the video.

Two said, “Your not showing signs of ‘getting old’ because of that silly” and “Your laughing makes me laugh.”

Instead, many others speculated that the Broadway entertainer was using it to mask the heartache allegedly brought on by a possible breakup with his boo – a rumor many desperately wished to be untrue.

“Look like you trying to laugh through the pain. Where is your other half at??”

“Where is Apryl???”

“Did him and Apryl brake up, don’t see her in his posts no more.”

“Imma need you a d April to stop this ‘NO Posts togethe’ business. Yall scaring me! I need to know yall ok cuz I loved the energy & chemistry you both seemed to have together! APRUL & Taye video asap PLEASE!! OK CHOP CHOP!! GET TO IT!! LBVS.”

“Man, I hope him and Apryl haven’t broke up. He looks pretty sad right now. That laugh says a lot. No indication of getting old just an indication of missing the one you love. They used to pop up on my timeline like pop tarts out the toaster oven. I hope they’re still together. running over to April’s page to see.”

In the comment section of Jones’ last unrelated post, one person said, “Girl I know u see us asking about Taye…now where the hell is he lol”

Rumors have been circulating that he and the former “Love and Hip Hop” star have called it splits for a while. For a little over a year, Diggs and Jones have been posting silly dance and singing videos, becoming one of Hollywood’s funniest celebrity couples on social media. But lately, both parties have shared solo posts on their pages.

One thing about Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones…they’re gonna have a good time!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RmBV2Auf4a — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 31, 2022

Another reason could be Jones’ recent posts, where she mentions the “good times” in the caption of a post featuring herself, her children’s father, B2K singer Omarion, and their two kids.

Diggs has a 13-year-old son with his ex-wife, fellow Broadway star Idina Menzel.

Fans have enjoyed watching glimpses of their blended family outings in videos online. Once upon a time, the pair sparked engagement rumors after being spotted out wearing rings off-screen during the filming of their upcoming movie, “The Comeback,” in which they play a husband and wife.