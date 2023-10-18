Who Is Eva Marcille? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ‘Sister Code’ Character Sheila

People always say, “Blood is thicker than water,” but the 2015 movie “Sister Code” makes the case that “Love is thicker than everything.” This film follows three foster sisters with an extremely type bond who show that even though they are not bound by the same DNA, they will always be there for each other.

Eva Marcille plays one of the sisters named Sheila in the female-led comedy movie. The film shows the tight bond between sisters as they maneuver through career moves, life choices and family tragedies.

The Air Media and Fae Studios production is a comedy, but it also has heartfelt moments during the more dramatic and romantic scenes. Marcille with a stellar cast to include talents such as Anne-Marie Johnson, Drew Sidora and Duane Martin, helps to make the film an enjoyable one.

1. Who Did Marcille Play?

Marcille plays Sheila James, an ambitious businesswoman who is more focused on her career than her love life. Sheila is more focused on making deals, managing her celebrity clients, and trying to keep her sister Lexi, played by Kanye West‘s former girlfriend Amber Rose, on the straight and narrow.

After her coworkers make a dating profile for her, she begins to want a partner in her life. The right guy for her is always by her side, but she never notices him. An unfortunate mix-up leads to her having to choose what is best for her.



2. Marcille’s Best Scene

Sheila’s best scenes come when she is with her sisters in a very scary moment. Marcille shows off her chemistry with Rose and Drew Sidora and makes the audience believe that they truly love each other.

After Sheila and her sisters, Lexi and Lavae, receive some harrowing news, Sheila takes the role of the big sister as she tries to tell everyone that everything will be okay.

But once one of the sisters must leave because of the news, Sheila’s façade cracks as she breaks down in her other sister’s arm, showing that she was just putting on an act to be strong.

3. Marcille’s Second-Best Scene

As with her other scene, Sheila is at her best when bouncing off of the other characters. While setting up an event for one of her clients, an opposing businesswoman from another firm, played by Essence Atkins, comes into gloat about how much better she is.

The two women basically have the same crew with them, so it looks like they are looking at a polarizing mirror. Atkins and Marcille have a battle of wits, and their verbal tennis is one of the comedic highlights in the film.

4. Some of Marcille’s Other Work

Marcille has been acting since 2005. She has appeared in movies such as the Anthony Mackie basketball film “Crossover” (2006), as well as the Chris Rock comedy “I Think I Love My Wife” (2007). She also has had roles in TV shows like “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Marcille is also a frequent face in Tyler Perry productions, as she has appeared in his shows “Meet the Browns,” “Sistas,” and “All the Queen’s Men.”

5. Who is Marcille Outside of Acting?

Marcille is somewhat of a Renaissance woman, as she is talented any many things outside of acting. Marcille is a model, as well as a radio personality. The 38-year-old has also tried her hand at reality television, as she was a member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for two seasons.



When she isn’t working as an entertainer, Marcille, who reportedly finalized her divorce from Michael Sterling in August 2023, is a mother to her three children, Marley, Michael, and Maverick. She has 5.2 million followers on her Instagram account, where she shows off her children along with beautiful imagery of her and other artistic posts.

To watch Eva Marcille as Sheila, make sure to check out “Sister Code” on Destah!

