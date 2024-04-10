‘It Still Hurts’: Eva Marcille Finally Breaks Her Silence on Drastic Weight Loss After Turning Off Her Comments 

Even the most beautiful people in the world go through challenges. Just ask Eva Marcille.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” winner received criticism and concern about her thin appearance months after she filed for divorce from Michael T. Sterling in March 2023. She revealed in a recent interview on Tamron Hall’s self-titled daytime talk show that her notable weight loss was definitely attributed to the stress of her divorce.

Marcille further stated that the backlash she received from the public on social media prompted her to disable the comments where some wrote things “she looks so thin.”

Model and actress Eva Marcille finally addresses her drastic weight loss in the last year. (Photos: @evamarcille/Instagram)

She said the remarks were more injurious to her peace, which her goal is always to protect.

Hall engaged the model-turned-actress and asked about her weekly practice of “Spiritual Wednesdays,” and she explained that self-care is deeper than just getting one’s hair or nails done.

The host shifted the conversation to a time when Marcille was being cyberbullied and how she handled it — asking if that was connected to the spiritual work she does with her special Wednesday practice.

“I saw the post over the summer when you were on the red carpet. You did an event and you posted a picture and people started to go into your social media and comment on your weight on your slim figure,” Hall recalled. “You disabled your comment… which I think is healthy. It made me think about your Wednesday meditations and mindfulness because you always talk about keeping the negativity out. You clearly saw those comments.”

The mom of three jumped in, “Absolutely, but where do you put them?” explaining that the average person simply buries them.

Before Marcille could finish her answer, Hall asked if she expected the comments or thought that she “looked slimmer” than normal.

Eva Marcille at the 2023 BET Awards

The Los Angeles native said that she thought she “looked good,” and never thought about the difference in her appearance but understood why she was smaller.

“I came here to be transparent, like, honest,” the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” said. “I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu. Like, you will be skinny afterward. You drop a 200-pound person, you’re going to drop at least 30 pounds.”

Adding, “For me, I lost weight just naturally going through life and I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce trying to just navigate and rediscover who am I.”

For Marcille, she said she had to figure out who she was as a person outside of being a wife and the many other hats she wears, including the star of the hit BET show “All the Queens Men.”

“I’m not the wife anymore. I’m not someone’s someone. I’m someone’s mom. but if I took the mom way, if I took madam way, if I took ‘Top Model’ away … who is Eva?” she stressed before stating her current priority is “knowing that character and building that character.”

In fact, in July 2023 Marcille announced that she was taking “a break” from her various platforms. Fortunately, her 5 million followers were supportive and wished her well as she withdrew from the spotlight during the dissolution of her marriage.

“It still hurts,” she added. “It does.”

Even upon her return, the “Meet the Browns” star who has been usually celebrated throughout her career for her striking looks found herself under attack. People inundated her with concerns about her noticeably slimmer figure. However, this time, supporters rallied against those who propagated worst-case scenarios, urging instead for expressions of solidarity and encouragement.

“Please remember Chadwick, and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity,” someone wrote. Marcille showed her appreciation by responding with a heart emoji.

This would not be the last time that fans virtually knocked down cyberbullies who flooded Marcille’s comment section regarding her size.

In March, after posting a picture of her on the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards, a person commented, “Seriously, I hope nothing is wrong with Eva. Please don’t attack me, but she looks too thin.”

People immediately protected their girl.

“She could be sick. Lord be with Eva. Just like Chadwick Boseman. Bless her,” one of many messages of support read, reminding people to look at the positive and “she still got that Supermodel walk going.”

Marcille, finalized her divorce from Sterling last August. Together, they share sons Michael Jr. and Maverick. Additionally, Marcille has a daughter named Marley Rae from her previous relationship with Kevin McCall. Sterling, who adopted Marley at a young age, was not ordered to pay child support.