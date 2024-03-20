Fans Rush to Defend Eva Marcille After Her Unrecognizable Look Comes Under Attack from Critics Who Say She Looks ‘Too Thin’

Eva Marcille shared a video with her fans ahead of the 2024 NAACP Awards on March 16, and fans are concerned about the “All the Queen’s Men” star after noticing her trimmed-down figure.

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner shared a video of herself taking photos prior to the ceremony on the balcony of her hotel. Marcille sported a cropped white shirt and a short blazer paired with a long sheer skirt that showed off her belly button. The video also captured Marcille walking through the hallway to Beyoncé’s new single, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

Eva Marcille is flaunting her looks despite some people having something to say about her thin figure. (Photo: Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

The 39-year-old captioned the video, “Thank you @naacpimageawards for celebrating Black Excellence for 55 years strong! Thank you @terrellmullin @ashleyseanthomas @_jakiaj and @falgunishanepeacock for the Lewk.”

While many fans remarked on Marcille’s beauty, several also seemed concerned about the actress and noted her thin appearance in the video. One fan replied, “Seriously, I hope nothing is wrong with Eva. Please don’t attack me, but she looks too thin.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment and wrote, “I hope she is ok honestly she is not looking ok.” After a video of the former “RHOA” star at the NAACP Awards was shared on YouTube, one fan warned others to remember actor Chadwick Boseman. The “Black Panther” star died of colon cancer in 2020, and fans speculated about his weight loss prior to his untimely passing.

“She could be sick. Lord be with Eva. Just like Chadwick Boseman. Bless her. But she still got that Supermodel walk going,” wrote the fan. Several others also reminded folks that the actress used to be a model and perhaps she simply returned to her pre-baby figure.

“Are we forgetting she came in the game as a MODEL??!” Another added, “She’s back at her model weight after having children.”

Marcille was previously criticized over her slim frame back in August, which forced her to disable the comments on one of her Instagram posts after becoming too overwhelmed with chatter. She later replied to a fan in the comment section of a separate post and said that she turned off the comments because her feelings were hurt.

“@goddessniah too many people to block when everyone is saying horrible things about you. I’d rather not see it, because it hurts,” she wrote.

Marcille is recently divorced from attorney Michael Sterling. The former couple divorced last year and share sons Michael Jr. and Maverick. Marcille also has a daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex Kevin McCall.