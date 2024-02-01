‘Daddy’s Finally Coming Home!’: Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Says He Hasn’t Seen Their Daughter Marley In 10 Years as He Hints at Coming Home Early from Prison 

Eva Marcille‘s ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall is pledging to be more active in his daughter Marley Rae’s life after a 10-year absence.

Marcille and the “Deuces” singer welcomed Marley in 2014 before breaking up the following year. After McCall was arrested for domestic violence in 2019 for an incident with another woman, Marcille tearfully revealed on “The Rickey Smiley Show” that he had beaten her while she was pregnant with Marley.

The “All the Queen’s Men” actress also said that McCall once beat her while she was holding their daughter and stalked Marcille after she left him, resulting in a protective order.

Kevin McCall Jr. and Eva Marcille attend Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red Grammy Midnight Brunch 2013 at Bagatelle/STK on Feb. 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

McCall denied the accusations and claimed he was a victim of “parental alienation.” Marcille has full custody of Marley, who was adopted in 2020 by her husband at the time, attorney Michael Sterling. The two married in 2018, and welcomed two more children, sons Michael Jr. and Maverick, before divorcing last year.

Marcille opened up about her relationship with McCall during her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” claiming that she moved several times to avoid him.

“I still feel a sense of threat. I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness,” she said. “He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

McCall previously disowned Marley in 2017, though he later clarified that he was done sharing photos of the child he was unable to see online.

Sterling raised Marley with Marcille, and the former “America’s Top Model” winner told People magazine in 2019 that McCall had nothing to do with his daughter. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory.”

McCall took to Instagram on Jan. 31 to share a celebratory post for Marley’s 10th birthday. He said he is Marley’s “ONLY” daddy, and that he would be seeing her soon.

“Ain’t no Mountain High enough. Ain’t no river wide enough. Ain’t no prison secure enough – to keep me from getting back to you my little princess,” wrote McCall. “Even if they locked me in a cage for 3 years, I will celebrate this day like a holiday behind these dungeon walls. I will sing songs of praise and worship thanking the heavenly Father for giving me the opportunity to witness His glory and thank God for the privilege of having a daughter so intelligent, beautiful and kind as you.”

McCall went on to say that he was “coming home” and it would be the last birthday of his daughter’s that he would miss.

“This will be the last birthday I spend without you,” he continued. “I can’t say too much but what I can say is…Daddy’s finally coming home! Happy Birthday baby girl. I haven’t seen you in a decade. But I’ll spend the rest of our lives being the father and man of God you always needed me to be.”

He continued, “That’s a promise that God made to me and one thing about God baby, He NEVER breaks a promise! See you REALLY soon my Marley Bean!!!

Love Your one & ONLY Daddy. KEVIN MCCALL &MARLEY MCCALL 4EVER.”

Marcille also shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Marley’s 10th birthday. The post featured a video of Sterling playing with Marley as well as other pictures of Marley over the years including when Marcille was pregnant with her “rainbow baby.” In her caption, Marley’s mother also referred to Sterling as Marley’s father, not McCall.

“Today our sweet angel Marley Rae Sterling turns 10,” she wrote. “As I type with eyes full of tears I’m overwhelmed with this beautiful day. Marley is my rainbow baby, she’s saved me. Watching her grow has been the highlight of my life and we’ve spend a decade together already (a decade). I’m gagged, my baby is a big girl!!!”

She went on to thank Sterling for “being the best daddy any girl could EVER ask for she’s not little anymore! Happy 10th birthday my Cha Cha, aka Beans aka my Marley Rae of sunshine.”

Fans reacted to McCall’s post, and most ignored the drama and simply wished Marley a happy birthday. One fan replied, “I pray that you reunite, Kids need they FATHER!!!”

McCall Jr. is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer best known for his collaborations on Chris Brown’s 2011 album “F.A.M.E.” But his criminal activity and mishaps with women have kept him in the media over the years.

He served 90 days in jail for a domestic incident in 2019 as well as a five-year suspended sentence for punching the woman in the face. He was also ordered to pay $1.5 million in a civil suit filed by the woman. McCall also got into a fight with deputies that same year after he was caught live-streaming inside the courthouse and claimed, “I’m a Crip.”

McCall was also arrested in 2020 on two counts of attempted felony murder and four counts of armed robbery after he lost money in a poker game in Pompano Beach, Florida. He allegedly texted two friends who showed up masked with guns and robbed the game and shot two people. He subsequently was sentenced to 27 months on a firearms charge.