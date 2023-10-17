Tyler Perry Graciously Steps In to Help Build 93-Year-Old South Carolina Woman a New Family Home Amid Legal Battle with Developers Over Land She Has Owned for More Than 30 Years

Tyler Perry is going above and beyond his offer to help an elderly South Carolina woman save a plot of land she has called home for decades from being poached by property developers.

Many people came to know of 93-year-old Josephine Wright’s plight when Perry shared her story on Instagram. In the June repost of a news story, he wrote, “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” as he pledged to support her through a legal battle against Bailey Point Investment LLC.

Tyler Perry makes plans to build new home for 93-year-old South Carolina woman as she fights developers to keep her land. (Photos: @Tylerperry/Instagram; @GoFundMe)

“@tylerperry I just want to say how gracious and kind you are to be helping Josephine Wright with her fight against yet another developer on the island pushing another Gullah member out of their home! I’ve been on the island 30 years and have watched the Gullah people taxed out,” wrote one person on X.

Another user asked, “What kind of greedy monsters go after a 93-year-old woman??”

But it seems the mogul’s good will knows no bounds, as new reports reveal he is funding the build of a five-bedroom home to house Wright and her grandkids. TMZ states that crews will begin construction as soon as permits are issued.

News of Perry’s philanthropy comes on the heels of Wright’s quaint abode being damaged by a fallen tree on Sept. 13.

Messaging through a GoFundMe campaign launched by her granddaughter, Charise Graves, states that “Grandma Josephine wasn’t home and luckily, no human was injured. I can’t say the same for the house. She sustained 2 holes in her roof.” The damage occurred after a joyous celebration honoring Wright at the Bluffton at the Roots & Rivers Festival.

Josephine Wright—is making headlines for standing her ground against developers trying to force her off her land. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/z9MkfblerI — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) August 10, 2023

In February, the beloved grandmother was served a “frivolous lawsuit” by the Georgia-based developer that is constructing a 147-home subdivision around her 30-year-old Hilton Head residence that sits on a 1.8-acre parcel of land.

In an April counterclaim, she alleged that after refusing to sell the residence to Bailey Point, she faced “consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, and trespass.”

She says the plot has belonged to her family since shortly after the Civil War. The developer claims that a portion of the home’s back area — a satellite dish, a shed and a corner of her screened-in porch — impedes its property line. Her family launched the donation fund after Wright sunk money into making repairs to the home to thwart off the developers.

Countless people, including celebrities, joined Perry in backing the Gullah land owner. Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving also lent a helping hand when he donated $30,000. To date, the account has amassed more than $360,000, surpassing its $350,000 goal.

In an August Hilton Head statement, officials said “the Town will not issue a Certificate of Compliance or building permits until this matter has been resolved.”

Town Manager Marc Orlando noted, “I understand the emotions and concerns surrounding this issue and I encourage the developer to work with Mrs. Wright to resolve it. I know that Town staff is working with the developer to bring this to timely resolution.”

In September, the legal matter entered mediation. Thus far, a resolution has not been reached.

