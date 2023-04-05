‘We Missed You on Our Screens!!!’: Drew Sidora Returns to Acting One Month After Her and Ralph Pittman’s Divorce Filing

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora seemingly has hopped out of her feelings and into her acting bag one month after reports that she and her husband, Ralph Pittman, were going their separate ways.

Pittman claimed he filed for divorce first; however, it was later learned that Sidora was the one who initially filed an hour before him.

Though Sidora has not discussed her and Pittman’s personal matters on social media, she has recently shared two photos on Instagram of herself on the set of an undisclosed project.

The first picture had a black-and-white edit over it as Sidora sat seemingly in her trailer with makeup on and rollers in her head.

Drew Sidora is back to acting following the divorce announcement regarding her and Ralph Pittman. (Pictured: @drewsidora/Instagram)

The second picture was edited in color and blurrily revealed a thick script neatly held together by a three-ring binder.

“In my element [twinkle emoji] … #setlife,” Sidora wrote.

The mother-of-three’s post was met with supportive fans who are ready to see her back on their TV screens as an actress as opposed to a reality star.

Sidora’s former “RHOA” castmate Porsha Williams even left a comment, saying, “Let’s gooooo.”

Since their divorce filing, RadarOnline has reported that Pittman is after his estranged wife’s musical income and wants her to move out of their family home.

And while some fans may have been introduced to Sidora in December 2020 after she was granted a peach on “RHOA,” Sidora’s acting resume goes back longer than a decade. She initially introduced herself in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress.

The 37-year-old received even more recognition after doing both in the 2006 dance film, “Step Up,” alongside Channing Tatum and Mario. She also contributed two songs to the movie’s soundtrack entitled “Til The Dawn” and “For The Love.” Other credits on her acting resume include “That’s So Raven,” “White Chicks,” “Sister Code,” and “Girlfriends.”

One of Sidora’s most notable roles was her character in the popular sitcom “The Game,” which originally premiered on The CW for three seasons before it was canceled and later picked up by BET. The show can now be streamed on Paramount+.

During her time in the series, Sidora played herself, as the rising singer who came in between Pooh Hall’s character, Derwin Davis, and Melanie Barnett-Davis, portrayed by Tia Mowry.

The actress also portrayed T-Boz in the biographical film, “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” alongside Keke Palmer and rapper Lil Mama.

Although some view Sidora as a quick-witted shady housewife now, she has definitely made a name for herself in more areas than just reality television.

For fans interested in seeing Sidora and her Georgia peach, tune in to the new season of “RHOA” on May 7, where she appears to be addressing her divorce on camera for the first time.