‘Y’all Act Like She Doesn’t See Y’all Evil A– Comments’: Eva Marcille Responds to Criticism About Her Thin Appearance After Seeing Hurtful ‘Negative’ Comments on Social Media

Eva Marcille has vocalized how hurtful it is to read people’s “horrible” comments about her physique online.

A few days ago, the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner disabled her comment section on a recent photo after several individuals pointed out the model’s seemingly thinner figure.

Eva Marcille responds to ‘hurtful’ body comments made by social media users. (Pictured: @evamarcille/Instagram)

Now she has addressed her reasoning for doing so after a fan asked about this underneath her most recent Instagram post.

Marcille’s latest upload featured a page of a book that read, “My mom once said, ‘Everyone in your life will have a last day with you and you don’t even know when it will be.’ Literally felt that.” The mother of three then wrote “Be kind” as her caption.

While many individuals sent over encouraging messages, one Instagram user penned “Why you turn off the comments on your last post?? That pic is nice!”

Marcille then replied “@goddessniah too many people to block when everyone is saying horrible things about you. I’d rather not see it, because it hurts.”

After reading her response, several accounts urged Marcille to “stay strong,” however a few users decided to call out critics for spewing such harmful messages.

“Yeah y’all act like she doesn’t see y’all evil a– comments…”

“@wearingmycrown77 we aren’t her loved ones to tell her anything. Why should she receive anything we say when she doesn’t know us, therefore, it doesn’t come from a place of love?”

“RIGHT I NEVER SEEN SUCH COLD PEOPLE AS IN THE DAYS AND TIME WE LIVE. BUT THEY MOSTLY ONLY DO THOSE WHOS A BOSS IF YOU NOTICE.”

Stop commenting on people’s weight in a negative way on social media! Leave Eva Marcille alone — Entle. (@Just__Entle) August 25, 2023

Marcille’s weight has slowly become a constant conversation after every post she shares on her page. The conversation grew so heavy it even caused folks to draw comparisons to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The beloved actor passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer. Three months before his unfortunate passing, Boseman’s name was a trending topic after fans pointed out how frail he appeared to look in multiple videos and photos shared online.

Marcille and Boseman aren’t the only celebrities who have faced weight loss questions from the public. A few other entertainers whose slimmer appearances have been publicly pointed out include Anthony Anderson, Tami Roman, and Meek Mill.