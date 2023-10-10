‘Please Move on Because I Have’: Tia Mowry Unapologetically Claps Back at Fans Who Suggest She Reconcile with Ex-husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has had enough of internet trolls telling her what she should and shouldn’t post about on social media.

The “Sister, Sister” actress corrected an X user who suggested that Mowry’s tweet about her “complicated” dating life was an “emotional response” to her split from Cory Hardrict.

Trending Today:

Tia Mowry claps back at a troll who called her tweet about the complications of dating an “emotional response.” (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Mowry, 45, shared a post that explained why the chances of a romantic reunion between her and her ex-husband and actor Cory Hardrict are slim to none.

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she wrote. “That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition our a part right away I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak.”

Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me. That's like saying if I don't book an audition our a part right away I'm going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain't that weak. Please… — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) October 7, 2023

Mowry closed, “Please move on because I have . Thank you NEXT.”

After a few hours went by, an X user replied, “This is an emotional response. Stay grounded love.”

In response, “The Game” actress debunked the user’s statement, “No boo boo. This is MY response to stop narratives being said about me. Like YOU. Don’t speak on my behalf thank you. You are NOT me. So just stop please.”

No boo boo. This is MY response to stop narratives being said about me. Like YOU. Don't speak on my behalf thank you. You are NOT me. So just stop please. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) October 7, 2023

Another X user chimed in writing, “Someone is feeling hurt over they ex today huh? Ole grumpy a–,” to which Mowry clapped back, “Nah happy as a camper. Thanks for trying to speak for me though.”

Toward the end of the night, the mother of two decided to share another PSA on X, “I’m no longer allowing the lies and BLOGS creating false information. I create the narrative NOT you for click bait.”

She added, “If you don’t hear it from me. It’s all LIES.”

Throughout the past months, Mowry expressed that she was nervous but ready to step back out into the dating scene after ending her 14-year marriage to Hardrict. She often speaks about how challenging it’s been dating in her 40s, which recently prompted a few people to suggest she fix her marriage with the “All American: Homecoming” actor.

“It is very tough and exhausting,” she explained during an interview with Chris “GQ” Perry before detailing how much she misses the idea of being courted by a man.

“My last relationship when I was dating this person … it was beautiful. It was amazing. It was wonderful. There was courting that was involved,” Mowry said.

Last year, the seasoned actress announced that she and the “All American: Homecoming” actor were separating after 14 years of marriage and 22 years of being together. The former couple share two children together, 12-year-old Cree Hardrict and 5-year-old Cairo Hardrict.

Since their split, Mowry has welcomed fans on her newfound journey of self-discovery and motherhood as a single woman. One change that the “4U by Tia” hair care founder made while embarking on this unfamiliar road involved her chopping off her hair, which she said symbolizes “rebirth.”

Mowry also frequently uploads reflective posts on Instagram that vulnerably shine a light on mental health, self-love, and the inevitability of change.

Read the Original Story Here.