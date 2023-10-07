‘When I Was Dating Cory, it Was Beautiful’: Fans Tell Tia Mowry to ‘Spin the Block’ on Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict After She Wistfully Reminisces on Their Past

Actress Tia Mowry says dating post-divorce from her former husband Cory Hardrict has been challenging. Her biggest gripe is that men in her dating pool are not courting her like her children’s father.

While interviewing with Chris “GQ” Perry, she said that dating is “very tough and it’s exhausting.”

Quite different from when she first got involved with Hardict.

“My last relationship when I was dating this person … it was beautiful. It was amazing. It was wonderful. There was courting that was involved,” she said.

She continued to complain that not only does she feel like men are moving too quickly, wanting “instant gratification,” she said the men want to be “courted” and believe the man is the “prize.”

Many on social media took her expression of frustration as a sign that she might regret her decision to divorce her husband of 14 years.

“You the one that wanted to come back to the streets.”

“This is why a lot of people need to rethink the divorce thing.”

“I tell all my married friends to work it out unless it’s something they can’t come back from … Cuz single life is weird.”

Some didn’t mock her but understood her plight.

“Girl. Plus they are homeless arguing about body counts and date prices every hour on the hour. Spin the block Sis.”

Spinning the block was a constant theme with folk telling her that the streets ain’t where it is at.

“Spin the block, he can’t be that bad before somebody propose to him.”

The couple publicly announced their separation in October 2022, releasing a public statement on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she continued. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

While the couple was careful not to let the public know they were having troubles in their marriage, she said it was not a decision she made lightly.

“This was maybe five years before I decided to make my decision. It took me that long to process everything and realize that it’s OK. Change is constant,” she said to HelloBeautiful this year. “It’s OK that if something is no longer aligned or serving you, it’s okay to let go.”

In April 2023, the two, who once were one of Hollywood’s most beloved Black couples, finalized their divorce settlement.

Both Mowry and Hardrict mutually agreed to split the expenses of raising their two children, Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

