‘No Support No Drama’: Tia Mowry Gets to Keep $4.3 Million Home In Divorce Settlement, Will Not Pay Spousal Support to Cory Hardrict

A settlement has been reached between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, who finalized their divorce nearly two months ago.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry’s divorce settlement is officially finalized. (Photos: (L) @coryhardrict/Instagram; (R) @tiamowry/Instagram)

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, the two actors have agreed to an uncomplicated settlement that will allow both parties to care for and support their two children together on a regular basis.

Mowry and Hardrict share an 11-year-old son, Cree, and a 5-year-old daughter, Cairo.

As previously reported, both parties were granted joint and shared custody of their children. The former couple also settled on splitting the costs of raising their family, including tuition for Cree and Cairo’s private school education and additional fees for their extracurricular activities.

According to the outlet, Mowry was granted full ownership of the family home she, Hardrict and their children shared in Studio City, Los Angeles. The house is reportedly 4,871 square feet, and worth approximately $4.3 million.

The “Sister, Sister” alum and the “All American: Homecoming” star also agreed on how and when it’s appropriate to introduce their children to a new significant other.

Court documents state that, “Each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until the party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months.”

In addition, “Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights” when the minor children are with a custodial parent during that parent’s first six months of an exclusive relationship.

Lastly, Mowry was not been ordered to pay any child or spousal support.

Last December, RadarOnline attained documents suggesting that Hardrict denied “irreconcilable differences” as playing a role in the demise of their marriage. His lawyer also noted Hardrict wanted the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”

Hardrict also asked the court to terminate his now ex-wife’s spousal support, but he never clarified if he was seeking spousal support.

Hardrict and Mowry divorced after spending 22 years together, 14 of which they were married.

Since their split, Mowry has invited fans on her road to self-discovery via Instagram and TikTok videos, where she regularly posts videos of herself dancing. She also recently chopped off inches of her hair to symbolize her “rebirth.” In a recent interview, the “Seventeen Again” star revealed finally being at “peace” with all of the changes made in her life.