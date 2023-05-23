‘I’m Side Eyeing Her Not Him’: Cory Hardrict Angrily Shuts Down Fans Who Continue to Bombard Him with Infidelity Rumors After Finalizing Split from Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict has put to rest any speculation that infidelity led to the demise of his marriage to Tia Mowry.

The former couple finalized their separation in April, seven months after Mowry announced that they were going their separate ways.

Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict, Cree Hardrict (in front) (Photo: @Tiamowry/Instagram.)

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The exes married in 2008 and share two children, their 11-year-old son Cree and their 4-year-old daughter Cairo. Per their divorce agreement, they will continue to share joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Since “The Game” alum’s October announcement, fans have theorized why the seemingly picture-perfect couple pulled the plug on their marriage. Many of those followers have peppered the “All American: Homecoming” actor’s social media posts with accusatory statements that have painted him as the issue.

A recurring claim among outsiders is that Hardrict had been unfaithful to his wife during their marriage. In a recent Instagram Live session with fans, he addressed the matter head-on for everyone to hear.

“Never cheated. Period,” he said matter-of-factly when questioned.

Obviously ready to move on from the accusations, he continued, “So there you go, you wanted your answer, so there you go. All right; so get back to your business … I ain’t said nothin’ for eight months, but I just answered you right there. So that, there it is. So, that wasn’t it. You got something else to say?… Aight, then. There it is.”

Some of the fan reactions to his declaration of fidelity included:

“Cheating ain’t the only reason relationships don’t work! Okay so yur not a cheater but what else do yu need to work on.”

“That man loved her. And she f—ked him over. You can tell.”

“She just got tired of taking care of him.”

“Tia hangs out with them Wade’s. I’m side eyeing her, not him.”

The “Brotherly Love” star previously responded to cheating allegations. In October, he said the narrative being spread in the comments online consisted of lies. He also shut down rumors that he was dating during the divorce proceedings.

Hardrict otherwise has chosen not to speak about his relationship with Mowry. The actress, on the other hand, has shed some light on the awakening she had that led to her filing for divorce.

“When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it,” said the self-love advocate during an interview in November.

In December, Mowry shared photos of the family of four together for the holidays, proving their commitment to keeping things cordial. Both parties have made public comments about always being family regardless of their now-defunct marriage.