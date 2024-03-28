‘I Love Giving Life’: Tia Mowry Sets Her Sights on Having More Children After Ending 14-Year-Marriage With Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is rewriting her happily ever after following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, and it includes the possibility of welcoming more children in the future.

The actress shared a reflective moment about her pregnancies with the former couple’s son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, that prompted fans to ask if she still had babies on the brain.

The March 25 carousel of eight images showed Mowry basking in the joy of cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she shared, “I used to stare down at my belly at night and imagine all the things my kids would become. I used to think what their eyes would look like. How tight their curls would be. What their laughs would sound like. Meeting them in life was even better than I could have imagined.”

Furthermore, the “Sister, Sister” star noted that she is reminded to cherish every moment of motherhood as her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, have grown up in the blink of an eye. “Life feels like it’s gone by so quickly, and they are not babies anymore,” she said.

Not long after posting, her followers left comments, admitting that they too could relate to her sentiment. “Children truly do grow SO fast,” read one comment. Another person was initially thrown off by the photos, writing, “Tia I thought this was new! Lol.”

While the memories are old, the revelation she shared on X about having more children was new to those who have followed her updates post-divorce.

Many are asking if I would

have another baby. The answer is yes. It all depends if it’s with the right person and when? I love giving life 🫶🏽 — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) March 26, 2024

“Many are asking if I would have another baby. The answer is yes. It all depends if it’s with the right person and when? I love giving life,” revealed Mowry. A supportive fan responded, “I hope Mr. Right finds you Tia. You are a loving person who deserves a man who will cherish you & give you more beautiful babies, to add to your two beautiful babies.”

But others were confused by her admission. “Interesting…..why are they asking if you want another kid?” and “I just think it’s a odd question to be asking a recently divorced 45yo lady lol” wrote an X user. And several other hopeful male suitors said they would gladly sign up for the mission.

Mowry admittedly struggled to get pregnant with her and Hardrict’s daughter after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a second child, and it’s been over seven years since my first pregnancy. I put it off, but I didn’t want to have another child,” she told People in 2018, while opening up about her struggles with infertility.

“We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn’t give up… That said, I just feel so much joy. Also, who knows if I’ll ever be able to get pregnant again? So I am embracing and enjoying every moment.”

Though the prospects of her welcoming a third child are unknown, what is certain is that since becoming single, she has tried out dating to no avail. The actress and her husband announced their split in October 2022. Their divorce was finalized six months later, ending their 14-year marriage.

Ever optimistic, she is unwavering in her belief that love will find her again. But it won’t be with her ex, she has shut down talks of reconciling multiple times. A recent run-in between the co-parents on the red carpet appeared awkward, leaving fans split on whether to believe they were completely over each other or enjoying each other’s company in secret.