‘Tia Said She Outsideeeee’: Newly Single Tia Mowry Shows Off Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Moves Since Finalizing Her Divorce

The official start of summer is still weeks away, but when the heat really kicks in, Tia Mowry will be ready!

A newly single Mowry has already pulled out her mini shorts and tank tops and has a playlist on standby for what is certain to be her hot girl summer. The actress, who is widely recognized for her infectious laughter, big smile and outgoing personality, had all three of those traits on display in her latest Instagram post.

Tia Mowry Photo: Tiamowry/Instagram

It appeared as though the “Family Reunion” star was ready to get into some fun with friends as she gave fans a glimpse into her glam process.

In the seconds’-long video, set to singer Kali’s single “Area Codes,” Mowry, 45, and her team take her from a daytime makeup look paired with a curly ponytail, white T-shirt and denim skirt to little black leather shorts, a shimmery silver tank top, a waist-length braid and a smoky eye night look.

All the while, the bubbly star, her team and friends are seen grooving to her fire playlist. “Someone hand me the aux because @kaliii is definitely on my hot girl summer playlist. Let me know who’s on your summer playlist in the comments,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans, however, were all too enthralled by her dance moves to offer up their song selections. Instead, they wrote:

“TIA SAID SHE OUTSIDEEEEE

“Single life looks good on you!”

“Tia is living her absolute best life and I’m allllll the way here for it!!!”

Mowry and her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, finalized their divorce six months after she announced their separation. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she wrote in an October 2022 Instagram post.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” wrote the “Sister Sister” alum.

Per their divorce agreement, the couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Both parties reportedly terminated their rights to spousal support. Details regarding their property have not been made public.

Tia Mowry reacts to the amount of fan love and support she’s received since announcing her divorce

🔗: https://t.co/tTfxzUf0cq

(via:@extratv) pic.twitter.com/jurTKtimQc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 18, 2022

The former couple has been tight-lipped about the private matter, keeping intimate details of the reasons that led to the divorce out of the media storm. At most, Mowry had divulged that she wanted to focus on herself and her happiness.

“When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening,” she told “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” in November. “And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Since going public with the split, she has been spotted on social media having the time of her life, creating fun and light-hearted content for her supporters.

Another person commenting on her recent post could not help but mention the actress’ son and his presumed disposition toward her night-out attire. “I can hear Cree asking you about your outfit like “where’s the rest of your shorts?!” Lol,” that person wrote.

In past videos, the tween has expressed his disapproval of Mowry’s blond hair. In another post, she playfully asked his thoughts about her long-sleeve leopard swimsuit that she paired with black thigh-high boots and a gold belt.

The eighth grader was even more outraged by his mother’s antics. Though Mowry captioned the post, “It’s giving unbothered,” it was evident that her son was the complete opposite. Other posts of the duo prove that more often than not, they are in agreement on making the most of their time together.