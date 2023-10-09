‘Leave My Wife Alone’: Beloved TikTok Star Keith Lee Blasts Online Critics for Disrespecting His Wife In Rant

Viral TikToker Keith Lee is defending his wife, Ronni Lee, after her heartfelt birthday gift to him sparked a flurry of mixed responses. The former MMA fighter celebrated his 27th birthday on Oct. 4.

He shared a portion of the day’s events, including the moment Ronni blindfolded him and surprised him with a trip to a Chrysler car lot, where she revealed he was the new owner of a Genesis G90. A base model of the luxury sedan boasts a price tag of more than $88,000.

TikTok star Keith Lee slams online critics for disrespecting his wife in a rant. (Photos: @keith_lee125/Instagram; @Ron.geezy/Instagram.)

Keith was overcome with emotion as he shed tears of gratitude. Across social media platforms, fans said that the food blogger was more than deserving of the love and gifts that he received from his wife, with his mother on hand to share in the joyous moment.

Other users instead insinuated that Keith should have known about the gift, as they accused his wife of using his funds for the purchase. “Check your account big dawg!” and “Keith crying bc he bought himself a car he couldn’t pick,” read two comments.

The proud father addressed the criticism that began after his video was posted to The Shade Room. He first took aim at the site for not highlighting how he helps small businesses gain widespread attention and then for resharing his content without context, which led to a flood of offensive remarks about him and his wife.

“It’s very demeaning to my wife and myself,” he said of critics insinuating that his wife lacked success of her own. “Pocket watching is crazy, let’s be honest. You don’t know where my wife money come from. My wife is blessed enough to do really well.”

“Ronnie got her own endorsements too! people so negative,” wrote one supporter, hitting back at the negative comments.

Still, hecklers took aim at Keith, attempting to say he exhibits feminine qualities because he shed tears. “This guy always crying man the F up such a turn off. She gonna leave you one day for a real man,” wrote one person.

Keith addressed those remarks too. “Y’all can talk about me all y’all want; don’t bother me none. When y’all start deeming my wife, my family, that’s when I draw the line,” he said.

“Again, y’all don’t bother me none, just leave my wife alone. That’s all I ask. Come at me all you want. Leave her out of it. We just eating food, praying, staying together and chillin’. We don’t bother nobody. Nobody.”

Keith and Ronni became viral TikTok sensations in 2020 when he began doing food reviews of struggling restaurants. The couple, married since 2019, was at center of a heated debate this summer after he revealed Ronni was in a long-term relationship when he began to pursue her.