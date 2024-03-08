Fans Notice Tia Mowry’s ‘Fake Grin’ During Awkward Run-In with Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict Months After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors  

From lovers to strangers is the narrative fans are running with after seeing Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s interaction with each other on the red carpet for the first time since they split in 2023. The exes, who finalized their divorce in April, were both in attendance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 7.

Tia walked portions of the carpet with her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, but her twin was nowhere to be seen as the spectacle unfolded. While speaking with different media outlets, Tia and Hardrict unexpectedly found themselves beside each other.

Footage of the encounter showed “The Game” star in mid-laugh when she glanced over and waved at her ex. He reached out his arms and playfully contemplated whether he should make an effort to hug her. They finally both leaned into the embrace, Tia with one arm and Cory placing one hand on her shoulder and the other on her mid-back.

Tia Mowry and ex-husband Cory Hardrict share an awkward hug on the red carpet that has fans talking. (Photos: Tycolee/Instagram.)

The awkward millisecond of the “All American: Homecoming” actor seemingly debating how much of an interaction they should share quickly became the topic of discussion across social media as the clip circulated.

“Yeaaaaah, she definitely being fake that’s why he looked like that. He was stunned she wanted a hug his face said everything,” tweeted one person, who noticed that Hardrict’s close-mouthed grin only turned into a full smile and chuckle as they hugged.

Another X user said, “They did NOT look at each other. That’s that Homecoming hug you give that one that you used to date in college but don’t really care for now.” And on Instagram, one comment read, “They did NOT look uncomfortable. He was just letting her lead the interaction to respect her boundaries.” While another Instagram user suggested that the romantic sparks the exes once shared is no longer alive. “He didn’t even know if he should hug her yea she don’t be playing behind the scenes,” they wrote.

Last year, the former couple and their two kids, son Cree and daughter Cairo, posted photos of them spending time together for Thanksgiving. In one of the two images, Tia can be seen with one arm on her son’s shoulder and the other rested on Hadrict’s leg. He wrapped his arms around their daughter. The ease of their smiles and comfort with each other led some to believe that a reconciliation was happening behind the scenes.

Hopeful fans wrote comments like, “I hope yall get back together. Sometimes it takes missing each other to start something new again” and “Well she said its hard to find a man out here. Its best she works it out with her husband.”

The wishful thinking came a month after the “Sister, Sister” star shut down similar rumors after admitting her difficulty with venturing back into dating after 14 years of marriage and how her experiences had been ripe with ghosting, love bombing, and emotional unavailability.

When social media users told her to go get her husband back, Tia put a stop to the discussion. “Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she wrote in a post. “That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition our a part as an actor right away I’m going to give up on my dreams. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have.”

While Tia has admitted to seeing what is out there, her ex-husband had remained guarded about his private life, even going as far as setting the record straight about being solely focused on his children when rumors suggested he was dating an unnamed young and blond woman.