‘It Was Not an Easy Decision’: Tia Mowry Reveals Her Kids Influenced Her Divorce from Ex Cory Hardrict, Confesses  Their Split Was ‘Five Years’ In the Making

Tia Mowry shocked the world last October after revealing that she and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, were going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. Though the announcement was a shock to fans, Mowry reportedly had a feeling about this decision five years before it happened.

The “Sister, Sister” alum spoke to HelloBeautiful for an exclusive interview for the outlet’s ‘Truth’ cover and candidly discussed how her and Hardrict’s divorce was “a long time coming,” per the outlet.

Tia Mowry reveals what played a factor in her divorce from Cory Hardrict. (Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram)

While talking with them, Mowry rewound time all the way back to January 2019, when she lost her grandmother.

“I was very, very close to my grandmother,” Mowry said. “Then, I had never gone to a funeral of a family member. It’s different.”

Two months prior to her grandmother’s passing, the 44-year-old actress was mourning the death of the niece of her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley: Alaina Housley. The 18-year-old was one of 12 victims murdered in the mass shooting at a California Bar.

These tragedies, according to Mowry, “woke me up.” She also said they forced her to be completely honest about her own personal peace and happiness.

When asked if the unexpected deaths played a role in her and Hardrict’s marriage ending, the “Family Reunion” star admitted that their union was deteriorating “years before that actually.”

She continued, “This was maybe five years before I decided to make my decision. It took me that long to process everything and realize that it’s okay. Change is constant. It’s okay that if something is no longer aligned or serving you, it’s okay to let go.”

Mowry also credited her two children, 12-year-old Cree and five-year-old Cairo Hardrict, for helping her make the tough choice to walk away.

“Seeing their mother walk in truth,” she said, “I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.” Mowry described divorcing Hardrict as “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever had to make.



Though it wasn’t an easy one, Mowry noted that seeing her kids watch her “push through” and live in her true authenticity became “the best gift I can give them.”

She added, “I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everyone else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live.”

Mowry and Hardrict’s divorce was finalized in April 2023.

Recently, it was reported that the two came to a divorce settlement where Mowry was allowed to keep their $4.3 million dollar home and would not have to pay spousal support.