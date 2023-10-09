Jada Pinkett Smith Says for 20 Years, She Put on a ‘Good Face’ In Front of the World While Her Marriage to Will Smith Was Suffering Behind the Scenes

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were once thought to be the pinnacle of Black love and success in Hollywood.

However, the facade of a perfect marriage came crumbling down one tale at a time when the actress and her family began to unveil their truths on “Red Table Talk.” She hosted the show for five seasons along with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow.

For fans, it seemed as though no topic was off-limits. This includes her opposition to marriage along with rumors of infidelity and of her and her husband being swingers. The vulnerable conversations made it crystal clear that their relationship was not a perfect love story.

In her new memoir, “Worthy,” she indulges readers’ desires to know more about her union with the Oscars winner, a union she admits was a struggle for years. The two stars tied the knot in 1997 while she was three months pregnant with their son, Jaden. Smith also shares son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Pinkett Smith previously said she cried her way down the aisle because she did not want to marry Smith, or anyone, for that matter. She writes that for years the happy photos of her and Smith hid the truth of her despair.

Jada Pinkett Smith says she put on a ‘good face’ in front of the world while her marriage to Will Smith was suffering behind the scenes. Photo credit: Jaden, Willow, Will, Jada and Trey Smith. (Photo: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

“For two decades, I had been putting on a good face, going with the flow, telling everyone I was okay. Yet underneath, bouts of depression and overwhelming hopelessness had smoldered until they turned into raging hellfire in my broken heart,” reads a “Worthy” excerpt.

The “A Different World” actress notes that she was diagnosed with complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation, and underwent years of therapy that had not helped her achieve the loving relationship and peace she sought in life. She also revealed that she struggled with not wanting to live up until her 40th birthday.

She confesses, “Will and I weren’t in a good place and hadn’t been for a while. I couldn’t make it right, no matter how hard I tried. We couldn’t hear or see each other.”

On “Red Table Talk,” Smith revealed the couple separated at one point. During that time, Pinkett Smith became romantically involved in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

“On paper, it all looked grand — I had the beautiful family, the superstar husband, the lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune. I had my own career, the freedom, and support to pursue creative outlets,” wrote the television producer.

“I’d be depressed too if I was in love with dead man and stayed with another man for convenience…..” wrote a social media user, alluding to Pinkett Smith’s adoration and love for her late friend Tupac Shakur.

“Queen of the Marrige Damned ..should’ve been the title,” wrote another. A third said, “She never wanted to be the wife that Will wanted and needed her to be.”

In December, the couple will celebrate 26 years of marriage. Most recently, on social media, they have continued to lovingly dote on each other in birthday posts.

