‘All of Michael B Jordan Friends At His Party’: Damson Idris Poses In New Birthday Photos with Girlfriend Lori Harvey and Friends, Messy Fans Bring Up Lori’s Ex

Damson Idris recently turned 32 years old and rang in this milestone with a star-studded “beige party.” However, a few social media users found a few of Idris’ attendees too close in relation to Lori Harvey’s ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

The “Snowfall” actor gave his 1.7 million Instagram followers a glimpse into his aesthetically pleasing birthday bash with a carousel of images shared on his page.

In the eight-page slideshow, Idris can be seen sporting a cream suit jacket and slacks with a black shirt His photo dump featured appearances from rapper Tyler the Creator, his model girlfriend Harvey, his mother, and “Black Panther” actors Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright.

“The B E I G E Party,” Idris captioned his post before shouting out the photographer Ashley Verse.

His photo received more than 304,000 likes and was soon re-posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where a few commenters found Kaluuya, Wright, and Idris’ link-up a little questionable.

To catch readers up, Jordan, who was previously in a one-and-a-half-year relationship with Harvey, played a prominent character in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He has also traveled alongside Wright and Kaluuya for the film’s press tour back in 2017.

“Tf Michael’s Wakanda family doing with bro??”

“The betrayal. So forget how y’all was in a whole blockbuster hit with MBJ.”

“With all of Michael B Jordan friends at his party.”

“Michael B Jordan is punching the air.”

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey.



The Beige Party 🧥 pic.twitter.com/cQuLZXwiW3 — ⋀⋁ (@AshleyVerse) September 4, 2023

It is also important to note that Idris, Wright, and Kaluuya are all London natives who were spotted out together on numerous occasions years before the “Swarm” star and the “SKN By LH” creator stepped out as an item.

Idris and Harvey first turned heads as a possible item last December but didn’t confirm their romance until January after Idris shared a PDA-filled photo array of them for Harvey’s 26th birthday.

However, their chemistry was questioned by fans who felt their relationship was a publicity stunt and that Idris had an “expiration date.”

Nevertheless, the couple has managed to ignore the haters and live their best lives as they enjoy extravagant baecations in London, red carpet appearances, and birthday celebrations together.