Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors at 35 years old. The “Black Panther” actor has openly talked about his difficulty with finding love and maintaining long relationships. Michael B. Jordan’s dating history is complicated but many people want to know who Michael B. Jordan is dating now after a public break-up with Lori Harvey.

Jordan has been connected or linked to a number of models and actresses. Some he dated, some he met for dinner and others he met via DMs. The ladies are not afraid to shoot their shot at the “Just Mercy” star, but he’s very cautious about who he gives his time to.

Who is Michael B. Jordan Dating Now?

It’s almost impossible to keep up with who or whether Jordan is dating. But we do know the “Creed” star is single and back on the market after his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022. His very public love affair with Harvey changed his status from being a notoriously private person to opening up about his romantic life.

Michael B. Jordan Dating Timeline

Michael B. Jordan reportedly has dated a number of women, including Lori Harvey, Iggy Azalea, singer Snoh Aalegra and a college student who slid in his DMs. The Hollywood actor tries to keep his love life out of the spotlight and typically dodges questions about dating in interviews.

We take a deep dive into Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship timeline, flirtatious encounters with his co-star Lupita Nyong’o and Jordan’s connection to one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (Nov. 2020 – June 2022)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Fans were split between who was more in the relationship between the 35-year-old and the 25-year-old model Lori Harvey.

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, is known for having her share of options when it comes to men. She’s publicly dated the likes of Future, Trey Songz, and almost married Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

However, their whirlwind romance was Jordan’s first and very public relationship in Hollywood.

After being spotted at an Atlanta airport thanks to grainy photos of the two hitting the web in November 2020, the former couple made it Instagram official at the top of January 2021, when Jordan posted intimate photos from a ski trip in Salt Lake City. The “Black Panther” star rented out the entire Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, for their first Valentine’s Day dinner.

The fan-favorite couple also exchanged nicknames with Jordan calling Lori Harvey his “turtle” and Harvey calling him her “nugget.” They dated for a year and a half, taking vacations, attending fashion shows and sharing affectionate photos on Instagram stories.

Both individuals are very private people naturally but they were equally supportive of each other’s careers. Lori Harvey and Michael B. were cuddled up at a premiere event for his role in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” in May 2021.

Months later in October, People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive gave a heart-filled speech at the launch event for Harvey’s skin-care line SKN by LH. They celebrated their first year of dating the following month on Nov. 14 by exchanging sweet messages on Instagram. In the caption of a since-deleted post, Harvey wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love.” The actor returned her sentiments by replying, “Happy anniversary. It’s been a year crazy.”

The “Journal For Jordan” star attended Thanksgiving dinner with the Harvey family including her stepdad Steve and two brothers. On Instagram, she shared videos of the “Fahrenheit 451” star enjoying a plate of delicious fixings, and others of her family napping and playing a game of billiards.

The celebration continued into New Year’s Eve when Harvey shared a series of grainy PDA-filled photos on her Instagram. In one, she sits comfortably on her boyfriend’s lap and in another she gives him a steamy kiss. Lori playfully referred to him as “baby daddy” in another picture from her Instagram story.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. That same month, Jordan was left drooling over his girlfriend’s appearance at her first Met Gala. The “Raising Dion” star shared a stunning photo of the LH founder in a black dress on his Instagram story, which he called his “fav pic.” He added, “Birds eye view of a moment you’re dreamed about for so long finally manifested and you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.”

Jordan and Harvey were viewed as one of Hollywood’s “it” couples until outlets reported the pair went their separate ways in June. Their breakup arrived weeks after the accomplished actor purchased a $12.5 million home in Los Angeles. The 12,300-square-foot home reportedly has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to start a family.

Shortly after their separation, fans noticed they each removed every trace of their relationship from social media. Many speculated that 35-year-old Jordan was ready to settle down and 25-year-old Harvey was not.

Steve Harvey has always been supportive of Lori and her relationship, calling Jordan a “cool guy.” The “Family Feud” host expressed that he understands things happen in relationships and people break up. Steve said their detachment taught him to “get out” of a relationship where you are no longer fulfilled sooner than later.

“The Awkward Moment” star and Lori were reportedly both “completely heartbroken.” But they reportedly still love each other. It was noted that Jordan was ready to commit long-term and opened up “emotionally” like never before with Lori.

Michael B. Jordan and Snoh Aalegra (Dec. 2019)

Michael B. Jordan plays Snoh Aalegra’s love interest in her “Woah” music video. (Photo: @YouTube.)

Dating rumors sparked after Jordan made an appearance in Snoh Aalegra’s “Woah” music video. Neither has commented on the status of their rumored relationship, but fans on social media jumped to conclusions after noticing their infectious chemistry.

The two looked rather cozy sharing a kiss in the middle of the street and riding off on a motorcycle in the video.

In other scenes, they hold each other by the window and Jordan holds the singer’s hand while she bathes in the tub.

Michael B. Jordan and Kiki Layne (Jan. 2019)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 25: Kiki Layne of ‘Native Son’ attends The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival – Day 1 on January 25, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” star Kiki Layne, 31, attended the 2019 Sundance Film Festival pop-up at the now-closed TAO Nightclub in Park City, Utah, where she ran into Jordan.

The two were spotted “canoodling to the max,” and being very flirtatious all night long, as noted by Page Six.

They reportedly never left each other’s sides after Layne approached his table, despite having seats at separate tables.

The actors were allegedly seen kissing and even left the event at the same time. According to the outlet, they took photos with fans, but their separate entourages were very “protective” about not taking a picture together.

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o (Jan. 2019 – 2020)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan take part in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Black Panther hosted by SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jordan also has a special relationship with his “Black Panther” costar Lupita Nyong’o, 39.

The two looked rather chummy in a skit for InStyle magazine after they were caught making out in an elevator by their co-star Danai Gurira, 44. A stunned Gurira enters the elevator, pushing the male actor aside for her own make-out session with Lupita.

The short clip closes with Jordan running to the other side to join the ladies.

Despite their obvious chemistry, Jordan said he and Lupita are “good friends” who have known each other “a really long time.”

Lupita told ET Online she was equally flattered, but insisted they have a great work relationship.

However, eyebrows were raised in February after Jordan was caught seemingly flirting with Lupita on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, he told her to “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2? #youknowyouwantthis.”

Lupita replied with the same hashtag, adding that he was not to receive any dessert until he decided to “come correct.”

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvia Wilson (May 2018)

Sylvia Wilson and Michael B. Jordan at Temple University.

Back in 2018, 21-year-old Sylvia Wilson slid into Jordan’s DMs on Instagram, according to BuzzFeed. She heard a rumor that the “Fruitvale Station” star was filming at Temple University, where she attends college as a junior. It started as a joke, but ultimately she sent Jordan a direct message offering to buy him a smoothie.

Low and behold, the “Fantastic Four” star responded with an invitation to take photos on set. The pair continued exchanging messages about security clearance for Wilson and her two friends.

Wilson told the outlet Jordan “smelled like Mahogany Teakwood from Bath & Body Works but better.”

Jordan hasn’t mentioned the short-lived viral moment since, but the jury is still out on whether he got that smoothie.

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson (2015 – 2018)

Here’s a screengrab from the sequel, Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. (Photo: @creedmovie)

Actress Tessa Thompson has previously been linked to Jordan since they co-starred in the 2015 film “Creed.” Jordan played Apollo Creed’s son, who worked to build his own name in the boxing industry.

Thompson’s character, Bianca, started off as his neighbor and ended up as his lover.

During a promo tour for the 2018 sequel, “Creed II,” Thompson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The 39-year-old revealed that Jordan was caught looking at her derriere during an initial “chemistry test” with producers. She said the meeting was filmed, therefore the awkward moment was caught on video.

Although there are no details about Jordan and Thompson officially dating, fans would definitely approve — if they decided to be serious.

Michael B. Jordan and Iggy Azalea and Kendall Jenner (2012-2013)

Michael B. Jordan denies dating Iggy Azalea and Kendall Jenner. (Photo: Photo: @thenewclassic/Instagram, @kendalljenner/Instagram.)

When it comes to Jordan’s early love life, fans bring up his alleged relationships with Iggy Azalea and Kendall Jenner.

Despite the rumors and speculation, Jordan said on “The Breakfast Club” that he loves women but he never dated Iggy. He admitted to knowing the 30-year-old rapper “from back in the day,” but failed to reveal the context around the statement.

Charlemagne The God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee began amping up the conversation, while he reassured the hosts that he and Iggy were friends. But to what extent is unknown.

As for Jenner, the “Red Tails” star also mentioned that he was innocently caught in the “frame” of a paparazzi photo with the 27-year-old reality star. He claimed he didn’t even know who she was at the time.