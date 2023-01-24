‘He Was Ready to Settle Down’: Michael B. Jordan’s $13M Encino Mansion Is Back on the Market Months After Breakup with Ex-Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is back on the market, and so is the swanky Encino, California, home he purchased last year.

The “Creed” star shelled out $12.5 million in May for the abode that is situated in the gated Royal Oaks estates community in the San Fernando Valley — a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city of Los Angeles. According to Realtor.com, the property sits on a half-acre lot, with eight bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, wood flooring, a massage room, a pool, outdoor seating areas, a two-story guest house, and several other eye-catching amenities. The Hollywood hunk reportedly spent an additional $500,000 upgrading the air conditioning and security systems. He hopes to flip the 12,300-square-foot home for $12.99 million.

Michael B. Jordan is looking to sell home located in Encino, California, for $12.9 million. (Photo of home: Realtor.com. Photo of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey: Michaelbjordan/Instagram

Jordan was still dating Lori Harvey at the time of the purchase, leading fans to speculate that the 2021 build would potentially be their first shared home. Rumors of an impending proposal quickly spread across social media. Considering Harvey’s love for fashion, the home’s primary suite’s two walk-in, boutique-sized closets would have been something like a dream come true.

However, unbeknownst to those outside of the actor and model’s respective inner circles, their relationship had already begun to fizzle out. By June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jordan and Harvey split after spending more than a year flaunting their love for the world to see.

The anonymous insider told the outlet, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” The individual noted that Jordan “was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Jordan and Harvey first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted arriving in Atlanta to join Harvey’s family for Thanksgiving in 2021. The former flames made their relationship Instagram official that January.

Following the split, both parties cleared their social media pages of each other, something that Jordan was slow to do. Since then, the SKN founder has spoken out about relationship red flags and how she is unwilling to settle when she still has so much more life to live. This month, it has also been confirmed that she is currently dating FX’s “Snowfall” star Damson Idris. Jordan has yet to publicly address the breakup, nor has he been spotted publicly canoodling with anyone.