‘Phaedra Coming to Shake the Table Up Baby’: Fans Are Shocked Over Phaedra Parks’ Casket Scene In ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 Trailer

Get ready, ladies and gentlemen, the “Married to Medicine” ladies are back with a dramatic trailer ahead of season 10.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks will join returning cast members Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jacquelin Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb.

Fans have been anticipating Park’s arrival on the show for months, which ramped up after she revealed that she was dating a certain “Doctor bae” whom she has yet to officially reveal.

Newcomers this season include Dr. Alicia Egolum, who is a dentist friend of Dr. Heavenly. The trailer also features video clips from the wedding of Lateasha Lunceford and her husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Everyone seems to be enduring their own share of drama, whether it’s discussions about friendship dynamics, children, marriage problems, or venturing into a new avenue of income.

The trailer features dozens of flashback scenes from over the past 10 seasons, but one in particular, has everyone “hollering” on social media in between clips of their lingerie party and golf sessions.

It appears that Parks has developed close relationships with Dr. Heavenly and Webb, the latter of whom she helps confront the other ladies in a unique way.

“I’m probably the sweetest person you’ll ever met. I’m an angel dipped in chocolate,” Parks said in the trailer.

Well, the “angel” delivered her cast mate in a casket during what looks like a funeral scene for her new friend.

“I feel like the girls have tried to put me in an early grave, honey,” Webb said to Parks in another scene. It features all the ladies dressed in black outfits while discussing “second chances” and “things they shouldn’t have said.”

The clip then cuts to Parks, who is a licensed funeral director and mortician, as she stands behind a podium while two open a white and gold casket. “Mother” was written in pink on the inside, but who was in the casket is unknown.

“A b—h was dead and now she alive,” added Dr. Heavenly.

Fans went back and forth about who had arrived from the dead. Besides Webb, a few speculate it could be former cast member Mariah Huq. She was a staple on the show since it premiered back in 2013 until her departure in 2020.

“Side note: I’ll lose it if Quad or Mariah gets out that casket.”

“The casket scene gon have me HOLLERING.”

“mariah better be in that casket the way they using her flashbacks.”

“Phaedra behind the casket is sending me.”

A few X users felt the trailer was a bit “underwhelming,” noting that the cast did not need Parks as a new addition or Webb’s return following rumors she was exiting the Bravo reality series.

“Agreed! She’s not a doctor and isn’t married to one. It seems forced,” said one person about Parks. Another said, “Definitely don’t need Quad. They should have kept Contessa and kept it moving.”

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe revealed her departure from the show earlier this year in March, with no plans on returning anytime soon.