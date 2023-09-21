‘MUCH Better Than That Horrible Platinum Blonde’: Phaedra Parks’ New Confessional Look on ‘Married to Medicine’ Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Phaedra Parks has debuted a new look, and fans can’t seem to get enough of it!

The self-proclaimed Southern belle shared behind-the-scenes footage of her confessional look for the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine.” It was previously revealed in March that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum would be joining season 10 of the Bravo series focused on a group of women who are doctors or married to one.

In her recent Instagram upload, Parks can be seen sitting down on a white couch in front of a green screen. She rocked a long chestnut brown-colored wig with peekaboo highlights and bangs that covered her forehead.

Phaedra Parks debuts new hair color with behind the scenes footage of her confessional look. (Photos: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Her hair and soft glam makeup look blended perfectly with her chocolate skin.

The mother of two was shown smizing into the camera in a video and in two images shared on Instagram with the caption “Maybe she’s born with it. Now check that.”

Parks’ last lines referenced the iconic read she said to her former “RHOA” cast mate Kenya Moore after the Miss USA pageant winner claimed that Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was flirting with her.

The 49-year-old’s post has attained more than 59,700 likes, with over 1,700 comments. Her former peach-holding co-stars Porsha Williams and Sherée Whitfield left complimentary messages showing love for Parks’ new hairdo.

“Love this look,” wrote Williams, while Whitfield penned, “A fall baddie SHE is.”

Many other comments include social media users voicing their preference for Parks’ new style and color over her signature blond looks.

“So much better than the blonde! I love it.”

“Loving the golden undertones of your hair against your skin!”

“BAYBEEEEEEH!!! THIS CHESTNUT BROWN is YOUR COLOR! you look AMAZING!!!”

“This is MUCH better than that horrible platinum blonde.”

“Yes better then blonde.”

Rumors about Parks possibly joining “M2M” began surfacing at the start of this year, three months after she confirmed at BravoCon 2022 that she was dating a doctor.

Since the announcement was confirmed, Parks has been spotted hanging out with “M2M” besties Dr. Jackie Waters and Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Although Parks and Kimes’ newfound alliance quickly racked up supporters, it seemed to come crashing down after the dentist called out her new cast mate for not “participating” in “Married to Medicine.”

“We had to bring her in some s–t,” Kimes noted in a rant on Instagram Live.

Kimes also revealed during her rant that the highly anticipated reality show is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5, right after new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

This will be Parks’ first time back on the Bravo network since leaving “RHOA” in 2017 after creating a false rumor about Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker.