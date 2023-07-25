‘This Is Heartbreaking’: 3-Year-Old Great-Niece of ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Drowns In Pool at the Reality Star’s Home

Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb is mourning the death of her 3-year-old great-niece who reportedly drowned at the “Married to Medicine” star residence in Atlanta.

Cobb County police confirmed that the fatal incident took place on July 7, around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Sherwood Lane. Authorities discovered that a toddler, named Aryanna Rice, had tragically drowned in the property’s backyard pool, according to WSB-TV after responding to a series of 911 calls.

Quad Webb and her great-niece, Aryanna “Ari” Rice. (Photos: @absolutleyquad/Instagram.)

By the time the officers arrived, firefighters were already attending to the daughter of her niece, Tamica Webb, with medical assistance.

“The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Scottish Rite Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased,” Cobb County police said.

Two men who were reportedly at the residence when the accident occurred stated at first they thought the body floating in the pool was a doll. Once they realized it wasn’t they immediately pulled her out of the pool.

Police say Rice was staying with the reality star for a month this summer, while her mother stayed at her residence in Memphis. As Rice’s great-aunt, Quad played a significant role in her niece’s life as a member of a supportive village.

The “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat” author recently shared a touching post for the toddler’s birthday back in April.

Quad posted a touching tribute to the young girl featuring a collection of photos and videos of her oh-too-short journey.

“Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today!” she wrote. “I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop.”

Many on social media sent their condolences to the bereaved family for their loss.

“Oh God! Sorry to hear this! Prayers up for all involved.”

“Oh my God this is heartbreaking. Praying for Quad.”

“OMGGG a parents worst nightmare.”

“Wow. Prayers for the soul of that baby, her family, Quad, and everyone involved!”

“Dang they said it was her niece too… that is DEVASTATING.”

Condolences to Quad Webb of “Married to Medicine” and her family. Her 3-year old niece reportedly drowned at her home in her pool.



2 men were present at the time but it’s currently unclear if Quad was. #RIP pic.twitter.com/0Fqz3ieoLT — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 24, 2023

Details of how Ari ended up in the pool and the status of the investigation are unclear at the moment. Multiple people in the comments encouraged parents to teach their small children to swim and suggested that people employ lifeguards, even on their personal properties.

A representative for the Bravo star confirmed to People that Quad has suffered the second heart-wrenching loss of “two beloved family members” within the same week. The spokesperson specified that both incidents were unrelated and happened on two “separate occasions.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued,” the insider said. “In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media.”

The statement continued, “We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

The former “Sister Circle” talk show host is expected to appear in the upcoming tenth season of “Married to Medicine.”

Quad shared her first photo of Ari in June 2020. Many assumed the 39-year-old was adopting the young child but she quickly dispelled those rumors.

“I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter,” she previously stated in a statement shared with Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother.”

Quadd explained that she and her mother, Mary Loise Cox, were part of “the village” to help raise and “support” Ari.