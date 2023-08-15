‘She Doesn’t Look Like Herself’: Fans Say Phaedra Parks ‘Looks Unrecognizable’ In Cheeky New Photos

Phaedra Parks might have given herself the title of a Southern belle during her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but her latest post shows she also should be called seductress.

The lawyer’s hips and body were shown advantageously in a carousel of images shared on her Instagram page. As always, Parks rocked her signature blond tresses, this time with a white tank top tucked into her fringed denim shorts and silver heels as she held a Starbucks cup.

Phaedra Parks’ new cheeky upload has fans searching for the “Southern belle.” (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

The shorts rose all the way up past her thick thighs and put her cheeky assets on full display. The former reality star drooped a gauzy black-and-white cardigan over her shoulders, which she tied around her waist.

“No matter the weather, tea is always served best when hot,” Parks’ caption read.

Parks’ upload received more than 112,000 likes with over 2,000 comments and a repost from The Neighborhood Talk. The outlet reshared her photos on their Instagram page, where several commenters found themselves struggling to recognize the “RHOA” alum.

“It’s giving she looks unrecognizable and surgerized.”

“Where is Phaedra at in this pic?”



“Very opposite of a southern Belle.. do she still practice law?”

“She doesn’t look like herself lol what is going on! She looks good, but just not like herself.”

Come Sunday, Nov. 5, fans will soon be able to see the former housewife on their TV screens again for the 10th season of “Married to Medicine.” This will be the 49-year-old’s first time back on the Bravo Network full time following her controversial exit from “RHOA” six years ago.

Not a single moment in the history of reality television has left me more shook https://t.co/DlX3ZAIt4f pic.twitter.com/G7USpLjBKz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 16, 2023

Parks has previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” But news about her potentially joining the “Married to Medicine” cast was announced earlier this year but not confirmed until March.

However, it’s hard to tell if Parks will be bringing any entertainment of her own after being called out by her co-star Dr. Heavenly Kimes in an Instagram Live for not “participating” in the series.

According to rumors, Parks is dating a mystery man who happens to be a doctor. In a 2022 Bravocon interview, she stated that her unidentified doctor bae had already been introduced to her 13-year-old son Ayden Nida and 10-year-old son Dylan Nida.

