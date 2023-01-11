‘They Love Him’: Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Set to Join ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast. Here’s What We Know About Her Doctor Bae

Phaedra Parks may no longer be on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but her Bravo bag is still very much intact. It looks like the Southern Belle will be swapping out her peach for a stethoscope and joining the “Married to Medicine” cast for its 10th season.

According to blog site Theybf.com, “It turns out, the producer tried to get her [Parks] to come back to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but she allegedly asked to be paid too much money.”



The site also said that “Married to Medicine” had the specific budget Parks was looking for, noting, “she’ll be joining the ladies next season.”

Some have speculated that “Married to Medicine” alum Quad Webb will introduce Parks into the group since the two have sustained a solid friendship over the years. In 2015, Webb even asked Parks for legal advice on the hit reality series.

News of Parks, who is a lawyer, actress and mortician, possibly making her grand entrance as a new castmate is exciting to some of her followers. As she’s not married or a doctor, fans are questioning how she landed with “Married to Medicine.” So, who is she romantically affiliated with that will connect all of this together?



In a 2022 Bravocon interview, Parks revealed that she is currently dating a doctor. While she said that they had been dating for “almost a year,” she failed to share any information about the mystery man or where they met.

The 49-year-old did include that her children, 12-year-old Dylan Nida and 9-year-old Ayden Nida, have met him. “They love him,” she shared.

Before Parks’ doctor beau, she was previously linked to “The Haves and the Have Nots” actor Medina Islam in 2019. The two first met on a dating app and decided to go public after Parks shared a birthday photo of them together when Islam turned 36.

After four months of romance, the former couple appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” in 2020. While there, many shared doubts about their relationship and Parks’ trust issues, which caused them to pump the breaks a little. Nevertheless, they remained friends until they decided to go their separate ways in 2021.

Phaedra Parks and boyfriend Medina accused of faking their relationship on "Marriage Boot Camp" pic.twitter.com/E7Pm79sJ89 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) July 30, 2020

In another interview with The Sun, Parks explained, “After Marriage Boot Camp, Medina and I attempted a bi-coastal relationship but with long distance and the pandemic, I decided we were better as friends.”

Islam was Parks’ first serious boyfriend since divorcing her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Parks and Nida were married for five years before filing for divorce in 2014. The same year, Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison for theft and fraud. The divorce was finalized later, in 2017.

Fans haven’t seen Parks on a reality show since the 2021 premiere of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”