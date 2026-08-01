‘Wipe His Chin’: Trump Looks ‘Out Like a Light’ During Cabinet Meeting, Then Struggles to Sit Through Bessent and Hegseth’s Remarks as Viewers Zoom In on Brutal Close-Up

President Donald Trump‘s increasingly sluggish appearances stand in stark contrast to his more energetic predecessors.

The 80-year-old commander in chief rambles off outlandish phrases and does the unthinkable during Cabinet meetings and briefings with press.

It’s almost as if Trump forgets cameras capture every angle—and nothing slips by unnoticed. His team carries on like they don’t see it, even as the cameras catch everything he hoped would go unnoticed

Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after two viral Camp David videos appeared to show the president struggling to stay alert during a Cabinet briefing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump sparked another round of health questions after his appearance at Camp David on Friday, July 31.

He looked distracted at times and, to some viewers, completely “out of it,” in footage from a meeting with Cabinet members.

‘Good Nap’: Trump Falls Asleep Mid-Meeting as His Staff Kept Praising Him Like Nothing Happened; His Reaction When He Heard His Name Has Fans Laughing

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat across from the POTUS touting the administration’s economic agenda while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat beside Trump.

Instead of the policy discussion, however, online observers found themselves studying Trump slowly fading.

BREAKING – It looks like Trump is sleeping at the cabinet meeting.



Watch for yourself, you decide. 👇 pic.twitter.com/QqGMi8UtoH — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 31, 2026

While others around the table listened attentively, Trump appeared to keep his eyes closed or fixed downward for several long seconds.

If the first video suggested fatigue,

That was enough for social media detectives to declare another “sleeping Trump” moment. His MAGAts would probably, “He cannot keep his eyes open when Bissent speaks. That’s the nap whisperer!!”

But others were admanant Trump was “out like a light again” once they zoomed in on him to notice he was “sleeping and drooling too!”

“To be fair, Scott Bessent is boring as fuck, but yeah, he was sleeping. You can tell because the right side of his face droops when he’s asleep,” one critic wrote. Someone else joked, “He woke up to wipe the drool off his chin.”

Trump seemed flat-out disoriented during Hegseth’s remarks, giving only a vague smile during Hegseth’s praise.

His subdued demeanor and low energy focused quickly caught viewers’ attention, with some speculating he was simply exhausted.

Another viewer simply wrote, “Trump’s expressions are something.”

The videos arrived just days after another viral appearance that had already reignited questions about Trump’s stamina.

During the funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral, network cameras repeatedly caught Trump looking unusually drained.

Viewers pointed to moments where Trump rubbed his eyes, stared blankly and slumped in his chair before suddenly jolting upright. One wide-angle shot also fueled speculation that he briefly lost his balance before correcting himself.

Donald Trump closes his eyes to remember Lindsey Graham, for an hour. pic.twitter.com/dTJdSZFK50 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) July 28, 2026

The White House dismissed those claims at the time.

Spokesman Davis Ingle took a page from Trump’s book telling the world not to believe what they saw. He insisted Trump was reflecting on the loss of a close friend, calling anyone who said otherwise “a depraved moron.”

Those explanations have done little to quiet critics because the Camp David footage is hardly an isolated incident.

Back in May, cameras appeared to catch Trump nodding off during Kelly Loeffler’s speech. Viewers joked he only came back to life after hearing, “Mr. President.”

Months earlier, during a lengthy national security update at Mar-a-Lago, Trump swayed on stage. His eyes opened and closed, as he visibly fought to stay awake.

Even before that, an October 2025 meeting featuring adviser Stephen Miller generated headlines after Trump appeared to nod off while Miller showered him with praise.

Viewers laughed when the man nicknamed “Dozy Don” suddenly perked up only after hearing his own name.

Questions about Trump’s alertness also spilled into Capitol Hill during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Lawmakers referenced the growing number of viral clips suggesting the president had fallen asleep during public appearances.

Rubio brushed the claims aside without hesitation. “I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio responded, insisting, “The guy doesn’t sleep.”

Photos from just a week ago have proved this to be untrue.

🚨 BREAKING:



​Marco Rubio's reaction to Trump falling asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral has become a trending topic on social media.



​Why does Trump fall asleep everywhere? pic.twitter.com/7SsBJYjPNM — GBC (@GBC_Press) July 29, 2026

Whether viewers are witnessing ordinary fatigue, carefully edited social media clips or something more significant remains open to interpretation.

Trump has continued maintaining a packed public schedule, and the White House has repeatedly insisted he remains in excellent health. Yet each new appearance seems to produce another viral freeze-frame, another zoomed-in clip and another flood of commentary dissecting the president’s energy level.

This latest Camp David footage only added to that narrative. It comes on the heels of another Cabinet meeting where cameras lingered on Trump sitting silently with his eyes closed as aides briefed him.

That moment reignited fresh debate over whether the nation’s oldest sitting president is beginning to show his age.

The renewed scrutiny follows a string of teleprompter stumbles and verbal mix-ups, along with moments where critics say he appears to fade in and out during public events.