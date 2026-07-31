‘Something Happened’: Trump Loses It During White House Meltdown Before Suddenly Looking Up and Realizing the Camera Is Still Rolling

President Donald Trump has turned into the official White House inspector.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly inspected his White House makeover, fueling speculation that he’s racing against the clock.

Before leaving Washington, D.C. for Camp David on Friday, the 80-year-old nearly lost it during another pit stop.

Donald Trump has a meltdown on camera after snapping at his team about unfinished renovations at the White House. (Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump stopped to inspect the front of the White House grounds. He was seen with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and several members of his staff.

On the morning of July 31, the blue-tie-wearing president was filmed leaving the residence surrounded by administration officials and security.

‘Oh No!’: Trump Declares War Over ‘Deplorable’ White House Destruction — And Then Drops Shocking Photo Evidence Before Unloading on a Familiar Target

At one point, he was seen having a conversation with on-site workers about the building’s columns. They were covered in large printed tarps and scaffolding.

One person joked, “Looks like he’s looking at color swatches. He must be exhausted now after all that ‘building.’

Another said, “He’s treating the White House like a personal construction site. Always something happening!”

🚨 NOW: President Trump just WALKED OUT of the White House and is immediately inspecting the White House grounds during his renovations and beautification with Doug Burgum



47 never stops building 🤣



He's now headed to CAMP DAVID for a Cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/v2qaJLluei — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2026

A second clip shows POTUS pointing toward the curb outside the White House before noticing the camera.

Trump waved his arms and pointed his finger like he was having a meltdown. The only thing is, he forgot a nearby camera was still rolling, catching his every move and demeanor. .

He paused as he looked in the direction of the camera before he mouthed, “Oh” or “wow.”

In response to the clip, one person said, “He has a lot of energy,” which could be read as sarcasm.

Threads users also complained that the president was wasting time on vanity projects instead of more pressing issues.

“The war in Iran isn’t as important to him, as POTUS, but being an exterior decorator is,” one poster wrote.

Someone else commented, “Because pillars are more important than Americans’ lives.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is now speaking with crews on the White House pillars currently under construction before departing for Camp David



I don't think there's a single construction zone Trump can walk by without brainstorming ideas to make it look even better 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1fzkKkTePX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2026

Changes to the White House North Portico’s columns have been a main point of interest for the president this year.

Trump had a previous meltdown that lasted around six minutes looking at the pillars near the executive mansion in May.

After returning from a three-day visit to Camp David for Memorial Day weekend, Trump seemed fixated on the structures.

The Trump-appointed Chair of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts floated the idea of changing the Ionic columns to the president’s preferred Corinthian style, sparking intrigue and speculation.

Trump inspects one of the columns upon returning to the White House. It’s reported that he’s considering replacing those as well. pic.twitter.com/mBnRtzxtNY — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 25, 2026

“Corinthian is the highest order [of column], and that’s what our other two branches of government have,” Chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr. told The Washington Post in March.

He added, “Why the White House didn’t originally use them, at least on the north front, which is considered the front door, is beyond me.”

According to People, the White House insisted the North Portico columns are only undergoing “standard restoration work.” The repairs will not include any “design changes.”

Secretary Burgum explained on a July episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast” that Trump wanted the “door dings” on the pillar fixed, which requires the plaster to be restored.

Doug Burgum on the White House Portico:



“At the White House, you can see the scaffolding on the North Portico right now. President Trump comes out to greet a world leader, sees door dings in the pillars, and says, ‘Look at all this stuff that needs to be repaired.’



“It’s all… https://t.co/dHv1PhoQ4a pic.twitter.com/btLLxMTxmL — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 9, 2026

“Sometimes we’ll do a walk around, and he’ll point out what he wants to get done,” Burgum said about Trump’s hands-on approach to instructing the National Park Service on his remolding efforts.

In addition to the White House columns facing Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump has overseen several major modifications to the historic complex.

The most noticeable construction job at the Executive Mansion was the demolition of the East Wing in order to build a lavish ballroom that is estimated to cost between $400 million and $600 million.

Other White House redesigns have included adding a slew of golden ornaments to the Oval Office, converting the Rose Garden into a patio space, and placing gilded signage above West Wing entryways.