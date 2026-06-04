‘He Is Too Afraid’: Marco Rubio Looks Terrified to Cross Trump on Live TV, Then Rambles Through a Strange Story Before Making a Slip He Can’t Take Back

Every Donald Trump ally knows that nearly any question can turn into a booby trap.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio found out the hard way this week.

He buckled during a hearing about his role and looked even more terrified when asked about working under President Trump.

The footage was more brutal than watching Kristi Noem clamor over questions about her alleged affair with a co-worker or Pam Bondi scrambling over Jeffrey Epstein questions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was backed into a corner over questions about the truth of Donald Trump’s health. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rubio’s hearing veered into one of the administration’s most uncomfortable talking points.

He seemed eager to shut the conversation down.

But one exchange quickly snowballed into a tense back-and-forth that left his own credibility under scrutiny.

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On Wednesday, June 3, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the same man who checks on Trump during disengaged moments, got himself trapped in an uncomfortable position he couldn’t escape.

What began as an inquiry about the State Department budget quickly turned into a public debate about Trump’s health and Rubio’s credibility.

Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Rubio about his boss during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Instead of diplomacy, the California congressman demanded answers about the president falling asleep during meetings.

Lieu mentioned a viral clip from a December Cabinet meeting of Trump sleeping while Rubio spoke.

Trump dozing off on live TV while Rubio kissing his ass is wild. Cameras rolling. Sleepy Trump. pic.twitter.com/UJWmKBFivq — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) December 3, 2025

After showing the clip, he asked, “Secretary Rubio, have you been at more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep?”

Rubio immediately rejected the premise, declaring, “That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep.”

Rubio on Trump's insomnia:



"I've been on foreign trips with the president, and he doesn't sleep the whole flight. Everyone else is sleeping on the plane and he's wandering the hallways" pic.twitter.com/5I8PN5n95S — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 3, 2026

Then he painted a dramatically different picture — describing Trump as a president who barely sleeps at all. He said Trump regularly calls him at 2 a.m., then again at 5 a.m.

“On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep,” Rubio insisted before making a slip-up about time.

“The other day he was at the Oval Office until 12:30 p.m. ah aha [I mean] 12:30 a.m. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

But Lieu appeared ready for exactly that answer. “I’m going to show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress,” he fired back.

The room got noticeably quieter. He then played a clip showing Trump doing just that during a May 2026 Cabinet meeting.

Footage shows Rubio discussing major foreign policy matters while Trump sat directly beside him, appearing disengaged.

“You are literally talking about issues of war and peace, and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,” Lieu said.

“No, he’s not,” Rubio replied.

Another clip Lieu used as evidence was taken by a French media outlet, which blasted Trump for resting his eyes at the Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

The ceremony is meant to honor fallen soldiers who died while in service. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was speaking at the time, but his words made no impact on Trump.

Lieu used that report as evidence, demanding Rubio address growing speculation about Trump’s “weak and feeble” state.

“Come clean with the American people and White House. There’s something wrong with Donald Trump’s health or cognitive abilities. There’s a reason he keeps going to the hospital.”

Trump had his fourth doctor’s visit since taking office, a second term. Lieu argued that Rubio was refusing to acknowledge reality and “lying consistently to Congress.”

“I don’t know how to respond to that. It’s absurd,” the secretary replied.

Rubio refused to back down. He defended Trump as a man who works “inhumane hours,” stays awake on overseas flights, and spends those trips “wandering” the aisles while everyone else sleeps.

“This is not a president that sleeps or is cognitively impaired in any way, shape, or form,” he said, adding that he’s much more active than people younger than him.

“Those are facts; I see it every day. You’re not going to agree because you have another narrative you want to,” Rubio told Lieu.

Then came the moment that seemed to summarize the point of the entire hearing.

“I just showed three videos of him sleeping,” Lieu exclaimed.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) chimed in with a wisecrack by saying, “Thanks for waking me up, Mr. Chairman,” poking fun at the intense argument about sleeping that had just taken place.

The internet quickly took over.

“Oh man,” said one person sharing photos of Barack Obama sleeping in his office at night.

“Marco Rubio should have known better than to ignore the Nodfather,” another X user tweeted.

One critic unloaded directly on Rubio: “Marco Rubio would rather lie to Congress than tell the truth about Donald Trump. Rubio knows he is lying. He is too afraid of Trump to tell the truth.”

Another asked, “Is nodding off the same as sleeping?”

😂 — Sue is here. (@suelawson114481) June 3, 2026

Another added, “Rep. Lieu very so gently and subtly proved to the world that Rubio is a lying SOB.”

“Rep Lieu is good at getting these people to lie to Congress. He got Bondi to perjure herself earlier in the year. Now Rubio,” another commenter wrote.

The White House continues insisting that Trump remains healthy and energetic. But each public appearance seems to create another viral moment — and every viral moment creates another cleanup job.

This week, that responsibility fell to Rubio, who spent his Wednesday afternoon trying to convince America not to believe what it had just watched with its own eyes.