‘I Noticed It Too’: Trump Has Utterly Embarrassing Moment on Live TV That Has Folks Stunned — the Way His Team Tried to Hide It Has Critics Zooming In

Donald Trump and his behavior during live press briefings have been setting social media ablaze since he began his second term in January 2025.

However, as his health continues to be questioned now more than ever despite a recent doctor’s report, Trump’s latest actions resulted in an embarrassing moment that even those close to him can’t explain away.

On Thursday, June 4, during a press briefing in the White House Oval Office, Trump tried multiple times to regain his composure, but couldn’t.

The White House made a post under Trump’s rule to shoutout Team USA’s 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

He was seen falling asleep while members of his administration spoke to the media.

The moment was so bizarre that one of his officials attempted to jolt him away by hitting the back of his chair — but it was far too late, as social media promptly mocked the instantly viral moment.

“Is it that man’s job to tap his chair and occasionally give it a little jiggle to keep him from falling asleep? Kinda weird that he’s touching it like he’s at a podium,” one Threads user questioned.

Another agreed, “Yes I noticed that too and I think it is the reason why he’s doing it they have to come up with every strategic move they think it looks inconspicuous but it doesn’t.”

A third person picked up on the shake as well: “That’s exactly why he’s speaking behind grandpa. Speaking loudly, shaking the chair…it’s like trying to keep a toddler from falling asleep in the car before they get home for dinner so they’re not wide awake in the middle of the night.”

A fourth person said, “Wow you’re right.”

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Another user was clearly fed up with Trump constantly dozing off and didn’t hold back. “When will someone in the press room say ‘Mr President did you just fall asleep’ I’m sick of this sh—t,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the comments were far more brutal.

Trump is now sitting back in his chair and dozing off pic.twitter.com/376koU6XNK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

“Trump is sleeping his a— off live on air,” one user bluntly shared.

“This POTUS IS embarrassing,” another began. “I never EVER want to hear Sleepy Joe ever again. Trump goes to sleep at every press conference from the Oval Office and at cabinet meetings. GTFOH!!!!”

“That stupid orange f—k is on social media all night and is sleeping in front of the cameras during the day. I’m not complaining, unconscious Trump is better but if you uttered the phrase Sleepy Joe and have nothing to say now,” a third user unleashed.

An additional commenter couldn’t comprehend why Trump’s Cabinet members pretended the moment didn’t occur.

“I think the craziest thing about Trump falling asleep during meetings is that everyone else just stands behind him and continues talking as if it’s not even happening,” they shared.

”Trump sleeping AGAIN!! He needs to be in a rest home,” another user commented.

Ironically, Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently faced his own embarrassment regarding Trump sleeping after he was asked this week during a heated congressional hearing by Rep.Ted Lieu if he had ever seen Trump sleeping. After Rubio said no, he was shown a video of Trump in fact sleeping at a Cabinet meeting as Rubio was speaking next to him.

Rubio: I have never seen Trump fall asleep.



Lieu: I’m going to show you a video that shows you just lied to congress. Here is a video of him asleep while you are talking. pic.twitter.com/2SE0DjkyAW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

So far throughout his second term, Trump has regularly been captured falling asleep during meetings and briefings — which were the same unfounded claims he hurled at former President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Trump visited a doctor for a check-up, but the results were not immediately shared publicly.

However, when they were finally revealed, Trump was documented as having a clean bill of health.

Based on his ongoing behavior (slurred speech, incoherence, aforementioned sleeping) and his physical appearance highlighting his swollen ankles, bruised hands and overdosing weight, many are not buying that Trump is the picture of health.