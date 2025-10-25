‘Good Nap’: Trump Falls Asleep Mid-Meeting as His Staff Kept Praising Him Like Nothing Happened; His Reaction When He Heard His Name Has Fans Laughing

President Donald Trump seemed to nod off roughly 30 minutes into a meeting — proving once again that “Dozy Don” might be the only man who can turn his own meeting into a nap time special.

Video captured the moment Trump appeared to briefly fall asleep as Stephen Miller, the Homeland Security adviser, deputy chief of staff began speaking at a roundtable meeting at the White House.

Donald Trump took one of his usual nap breaks during a cabinet meeting while being praised by his administration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘LMFAO This Is Fantastic!’: Newsom Shreds Trump’s Latest Typo-Filled Meltdown Line by Line—But His Opening Shot at ‘Grandpa’ Took It Over the Top

Miller began by praising Trump during the Oct. 23 roundtable in the State Dining Room for saving the “invaded” country by winning the 2024 election and starting the Make America Great Again movement.

He went on to gush more over Trump and his efforts as the president appeared to begin his usual nap during the meeting

Trump appeared to wake up after hearing his name before Miller said, “He’s assembled a team under his vision, direction, and leadership that is saving hundreds of thousands of lives, hundreds of thousands of lives.”

Users on Threads responded to the video after it was shared with the caption, “I hope he had a good nap,” which prompted one commenter to call Trump “Dozing Don.” Others also joked about the president’s roundtable snooze.

“They must have stopped praising him,” wrote another user. Another user remarked, “Please, Please let him snore or topple out of the chair. How great would that be?”

“He looks like he’s sh*tting his pants,” added one.

After years of mocking Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” Trump is now feeling the heat himself after being caught falling asleep at multiple important events and meetings, including his own birthday party.

Some believe his random naps contribute to speculation about his health, while others, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, call it grandpa behavior. Comedian D.L. Hughley once called him “Donald Slump” on Instagram after news footage of Trump sleeping during a peace meeting went viral online.

During his trial last year, reporters caught up with Trump and asked him about television footage of him sleeping. He told Telemundo Miami, “No, I don’t fall asleep. Sometimes I will sit back and close my eyes. I hear everything perfectly. At some point, I may fall asleep. But I will let you know when that is,” Trump laughed.

Social media will also never let him live it down for falling asleep at Pope Francis’s funeral six months ago, where his wife, Melania Trump, had to nudge Trump to wake up in photos circulating online.

Looks like he was looking forward to sleep.

SLEEPY DON. pic.twitter.com/0596Nc1DF5 — Michael Miller (@MsmSurfer) April 26, 2025

During a veterans’ event last year, cameras caught Trump’s head bobbing as he fought a losing battle with gravity while a general delivered a solemn speech.

Viewers joked that his eyes opened just long enough to make sure the cameras were still rolling before sliding shut again.

One clip even showed him jolting awake mid-applause — clapping half a beat behind everyone else like he’d just rejoined reality. The internet had a field day, dubbing him the first president to power nap through his own photo op.