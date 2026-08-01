‘Wow’: Trump Thought He Had the Crowd with His Speech Before One Bizarre Tale Left Viewers Wondering If He Lost His Train of Thought

President Donald Trump has spent years mocking political rivals—many of them younger than him.

He pokes fun at their age and cognitive sharpness, a recurring weapon in Trump’s attacks.

Now, the 80-year-old finds himself on the receiving end of that same scrutiny after veering into an unusual topic that has viewers saying he lost his train of thought.

Trump derailed a Dulles Airport announcement with a repeated, factually confused claim about New Orleans and Mardi Gras, leaving critics questioning his train of thought — again. (Photo credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images )

Some say the standard Trump has long applied to others now applies to him.

On Wednesday, July 29, the president joined Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials to unveil a sweeping overhaul of Dulles International Airport.

The suburban Washington project will add new terminals. It will also expand the airport‘s train system, replacing its aging shuttle network with financial support from United Airlines.

‘OMG’: Trump Stumbles Through Speech, Stuns Crowd After Admitting He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Less than three minutes into the announcement, Trump abandoned his talking points.

Instead, he launched into one bizarre story about a Louisiana governor before repeating another familiar tale.

The POTUS thanked the National Guard, Metropolitan Police, and other agencies, saying their work had improved Washington. He then pivoted to Memphis, predicted violent crime would continue to decline after falling to 71 percent.

Trump: "They just finished Mardi Gras"



(Mardi Gras is in February) pic.twitter.com/UNTXzcJQYi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2026

“And, uh, Louisiana, New Orleans — the governor called,” Trump claimed. “He said, ‘We need help,’ and we gave him help. The crime is down 72%.”

But one remark about the city’s most famous holiday sent the internet into a frenzy.

“They just finished Mardi Gras, and they said it was the safest Mardi Gras on record,” Trump continued.

There was just one problem: Mardi Gras wrapped up in February. It was the end of July, and viewers wasted no time roasting Trump’s “they just finished” comment.

One shocked user asked, “Are you kidding me?!?“

Most pointed out that New Orleans finished Mardi Gras in February, sometimes early March, but never July. “You’re 5 months late to the party – as usual,” said one person.

Other users fixated on the “just finished” remark, wondering if Trump had just discovered the holiday. Someone joked, “Translation: he just heard about Mardi Gras 15 minutes ago.”

Other factors came into play as many wondered if there was seriously something wrong with Trump, 80. One suspects, “He has no idea what day it is.”

Much later during his speech, Trump made an even more bizarre remark about grass.

“We’re changing all the grass in all the parks. That’s going to be changed very shortly. The parks are … because the grass is very, you know, grass is like human beings. Grass is a life also. And we’re changing, we’re raking, cleaning, and changing all of the parks.”

Trump added, “We don’t have people, we don’t have the tents anymore. We don’t have all the barb wire up. We don’t have the wire up. Washington’s become a beautiful city.”

Critics piled on, calling him a “certified idiot” among other unfavorable names.

“Did he learn plants are alive? Wow he’s so smart. He recently learned how to spell dumb too,” said one person.

“Replacing grass is just an excuse to award no bid contract to his cronies. Where is the oversight?” asked another person.

Many suspect it will be like Trump’s other Washington project, requiring his direct attention and opinion.

“Watch. Pretty soon he’s going to be out on the lawn on his hands and knees inspecting the grass and will order the NPS to rip it all up and re-sod it,” a critic predicted.

The reality is a bit more complicated.

Trump wasn’t inventing the story on the spot. He was recycling one he has been telling for months.

Those same remarks were repeated in the Oval Office on March 31. Trump claimed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called him asking, “Can you help me with New Orleans?” He later boasted that it had been “the safest Mardi Gras in 58 years, because of us.”

By mid-July, at the Defense Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College, the story resurfaced again. This time, Trump added more dialogue. He claimed Landry told him, “We have a problem,” before he sent in the National Guard. Trump said the governor later called to thank him.

People online doubted that call ever happened. But Landry himself has publicly echoed a similar version of what happened.

Landry admitted he asked for federal help to fight crime during Mardi Gras and later thanked Trump for the assistance in a press conference. Whatever the exact wording, the governor did not dispute the general premise, even if Trump’s calendar was five months behind.

This kind of recycled storytelling isn’t new for Trump, and it isn’t limited to Mardi Gras. Critics unfamiliar with his repeated stories viewed his remarks as a confusing, out-of-place detour.