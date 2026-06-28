‘THESE PEOPLE’: Trump Nearly Slams His Head as Shocking White House Moment Goes Viral—and His Allies’ Reactions Steal the Show

Donald Trump brags about running the free world.

A failed war has made him a punchline in diplomatic circles.

Leaders he never expected to clap back at him are doing exactly that. And nearly every other week, another story drops about the president falling asleep in a meeting his own staff scheduled.

As Trump pushed the limits of executive power on a major surveillance issue, critics focused instead on new photos of his bruised and bandaged hand. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

Friday was no exception.

On June 26, Trump was caught on camera in the Oval Office — head drooping, eyes heavy, body demanding the one thing his schedule wouldn’t give him.

According to The National Catholic Reporter, conservative Christian leaders had gathered to present a unified argument: the wall between church and state should not simply come down — it should be replaced with bridges.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick delivered the meeting’s defining line — “Separation of church and state is not in the Constitution” — while standing directly behind a president who appeared to be somewhere between this world and the next. Patrick’s Lone Star State recently enacted a law mandating the inclusion of Bible stories in primary school required reading lists.

The subject was a controversial one to have in the Oval Office because the First Amendment exists precisely to prevent the government from establishing a national religion or favoring one religion over another.

Present in the room were Patrick, Dr. Phil, former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bishop Robert Barron, and Bishop Salvatore Cordileone. They were all attentive. But the leader of the free world, once again, was napping.

Video clips circulated rapidly. In one, his eye was wide shut. In another, Trump jolted awake mid-meeting — a pattern critics have tracked with growing alarm. But what was more shocking was no one tried to wake him. Everyone seems to ignore the nodding. White, however, appeared to try to talk directly to him in an attempt to keep him alert.

“Trump’s Head Nearly Hits the Table as He Fights to Stay Awake — REM 3 Level Sleep,” one person Threaded. Another offered a more charitable read: “Don’t mock the president. Would you be able to stay awake listening to all that garbage? Sometimes you just need to escape. Sleep is good that way.” A third wasn’t buying the grace: “Sleeping on the job is a bunch of malarkey, fella.”

One commenter joked, “Embarrassing if you voted for him.”

“If the White House were a senior living community, they’d have moved him to the skilled nursing wing by now,” someone else wrote, as a sixth user snapped: “THESE PEOPLE ARE WEIRD!”

And one thread delivered the satirical coup de grâce in the form of a meme: “Dr. MAGA, You Voted for a Non-Woke President. You Got One.”

This was not an isolated moment. It was the latest entry in what has become a troubling highlight reel.

Back in October 2025, Trump appeared to nod off in the State Dining Room while top adviser Stephen Miller sang his praises — only to snap awake the second his own name was mentioned, earning him the nicknames “Dozy Don” and “The Nodfather.”

By January 2026, the former real estate tycoon was visibly swaying during a Mar-a-Lago briefing on a military operation, prompting Secretary of State Marco Rubio to glance over and quietly check on him. February brought another nod-and-jolt cycle at a formal event.

Then came the moment that threatened to end Rubio’s carefully constructed reputation for loyalty.

On June 3, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu of California stopped the proceedings cold. He played footage of Trump appearing to sleep during a December Cabinet meeting — while Rubio was speaking.

“Secretary Rubio, have you been at more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep?” Lieu demanded.

Rubio insisted it never happened and described Trump as a man who calls him at 2 a.m. and again at 5 a.m. — then fumbled: “The other day he was at the Oval Office until 12:30 p.m. — ah — 12:30 a.m.”

Lieu was ready: “I’m going to show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress.”

He then played a clip from a May 2026 Cabinet meeting, followed by footage of Trump appearing to rest his eyes at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day while Pete Hegseth spoke.

“You are literally talking about issues of war and peace, and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,” Lieu said. Rep. Darrell Issa tried to lighten the room: “Thanks for waking me up, Mr. Chairman.”

With video evidence compounding by the day, many are saying that the president is not well. While his administration continues to say he is in tip-top shape. Anyone with eyes can see that something is not right.

Yet again, a critical matter is at stake — will the Constitution be deconstructed to make America a Christian theocracy? The more pressing question may be whether the president will even be awake to know what’s happening when it does.