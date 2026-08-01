‘So It Wasn’t Vandals?’: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case Against Olympian Implodes After DOJ’s Shocking Admission About What Really Caused the Damage

President Donald Trump‘s troubled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation has taken an explosive turn.

The roughly $14 million renovation meant to restore the Washington landmark has became a political headache.

Especially since Trump repeatedly blamed vandals for it’s highly publicized failures, leading to several arrests. Now, the Justice Department has quietly acknowledged the damage may have stemmed from something else.

The Justice Department dropped the case after evidence showed the Reflecting Pool damage resulted from a botched renovation, raising questions about why a man was arrested first. (Photos by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Paul Lemon/Facebook)

The Reflecting Pool, one of the National Mall’s most recognizable landmarks, stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Originally completed in 1922, it has undergone several renovations over the decades.

Trump’s administration launched the overhaul earlier this year to beautify Washington before the nation’s 250th anniversary.

‘What a Disgrace’: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Nightmare Spirals as New ‘Cover-Up’ Claims Erupt Following Brutal Lawmaker Takedown and Fresh Vandalism Allegations

Within days of reopening in June, visitors noticed thick algae blooms turning the water green. Soon after, the new “American flag blue” lining peeled off in large sheets. Officials were forced to drain the pool again for repairs in July.

Trump blamed vandals for the damage, claiming someone sliced the 300-foot liner with a knife.

Authorities later arrested Hearn on June 2, alleging he ripped it during a bike ride through the National Mall. He plead not guilty, insisting he only touched an already-loose section of the paint that was peeling.

“I didn’t remove, tear, rip, break or destroy any of it,” Hearn previously told the press. “The condition of the Reflecting Pool was the same after I stepped away from the water as it was before I got there.”

Despite his denial, authorities indicted Hearn on July 2 on a felony charge carrying up to 10 years in prison.

His lawyers said search warrant photos showed the same liner damage before he touched it during a July 20 hearing.

But on July 31, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the case regarding new evidence.

Trump admin DROPS Reflecting Pool vandalism charges against Olympian David Hearn!

Blames Atlantic Industrial Coating for “botched installation.”

BUT contractor blames government for filling too soon.

Whose fault is the peeling blue? pic.twitter.com/UQalWD6sxe — emily miller (@emilymiller) July 31, 2026

A court filing obtained by CBC revealed that the evidence shows a “rushed and flawed installation process” caused the damage.

“It was not until after these documents were produced that [prosecutors] first became aware of information showing that the damage was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism as initially represented” by the Interior Department.

That finding directly contradicts the deliberate sabotage prosecutors alleged just weeks ago. DOJ’s dismissal of the case marks an embarrassing setback for the Trump administration.

According to Friday’s filing, prosecutors said they only discovered after the indictment that Interior Department records pointed to repeated failures during installation by contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings.

The documents showed officials rushed to finish the project before July 4 festivities tied to the America’s 250th celebrations celebrations.

the damage to the Reflecting Pool was visible BEFORE David Hearn was arrested. Yet they tried pin a felony on him https://t.co/kQnmA1ys8j — Joe Flood (@joeflood) August 1, 2026

Prosecutors said those records significantly undermined the evidence originally supplied by the Department of the Interior and U.S. Park Police.

The filing also referenced a National Park Service engineer’s June email warning that overspray during installation had created sections of the liner that were vulnerable to peeling—the same area where Hearn allegedly touched the coating.

The Justice Department ultimately concluded it would be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that vandalism caused the widespread damage.

Hearn’s attorneys blasted the prosecution, saying the government rushed to accuse an innocent man in a statement provided to PBS.

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong. The government’s approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology,” the lawyer said.

WATCH: The progression and steps that workers took as Reflecting Pool was reconstructed between April 27 and May 14th 2026.



Video by @noturtlesoup17 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/MBhmIqPTsS — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 24, 2026

Online, critics wasted little time piling on.

On PBS’ Facebook page, one person wrote, “You don’t say.”

“So it wasn’t lefty vandals eh? What say you MAGA?” another commenter asked.

The pile-on continued as many blasted Trump for wasting taxpayer money on false accusations instead of admitting the truth.

“The government, especially DOJ Judge Pirro, should apologize and the falsely accused should sue,” another person wrote.

“How about those apologies from #47 and DOJ to people they falsely accused, arrested, and charged?! Our children, grandchildren and beyond will be paying debt for this administration bleeding $$ on folly,” another commenter added.

One final critic summed up the mood by writing, “Now sue Trump into oblivion for defamation and imprisonment.”

For an administration that repeatedly portrayed the Reflecting Pool fiasco as proof of rampant vandalism, leaving behind one uncomfortable question.

If the damage stemmed from a rushed and flawed renovation all along, why did it take an arrest, a felony indictment, and weeks of public accusations before anyone looked at the contractor’s own records?