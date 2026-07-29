‘Resign!’: Trump Struggles in Front of the World as His Cabinet Sits Frozen—Then Cameras Catch Marco Rubio’s Reaction as No One Steps In

Donald Trump was surrounded by some of the most powerful people in his administration when something suddenly appeared to go wrong.

With cameras capturing every second, the president seemed to struggle as those seated around him remained noticeably still. No one immediately moved. No one appeared to step in.

And as Trump tried to regain his composure, one Cabinet member sitting nearby seemed to be watching the entire uncomfortable moment unfold.

Pete Hegseth (right)and other Cabinet members look bored in footage from a White House meeting with Donald Trump shared online. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

It all took place during late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

The ceremony was held at the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 17 days after the career politician passed away. Graham was 71 years old.

The outspoken statesman was a Trump foe when the former reality TV star announced his first run for the presidency in 2015.

However, the South Carolina lawmaker became one of Trump’s staunchest allies in the Senate by the time the MAGA leader took office.

The president, 80, put aside most of their outdated grudges to push through an eulogy for the fellow Republican.

‘Omg WTF Is Going on with Him?’: Trump Falls Asleep Standing as Rubio Checks on Him — Then a Close-Up of Trump’s Mouth Sends Viewers Spiraling

His participation in the ceremony followed hours of morning meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and it showed in his energy.

Trump arrived late and sat next to Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He was also was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other cabinet members.

The official advisers are trusted to implement the president’s agenda, but they apparently lack the ability to keep their elderly leader from being a distraction.

Network cameras caught “The Apprentice” boss looking drained, uninterested and on the verge of a slumber throughout the service.

In one instance, Trump stood, blinked slowly, and sleepily rubbed his eyes as Graham’s casket was carried to the front of the church.

In another moment, he stared blankly at the pulpit; his eyes were lowered, and his face drooped, revealing his overly relaxed state.



In one particularly striking wide-angle shot, Trump’s body gradually appeared to sink into his seat as his upper torso leaned noticeably to one side, giving the impression he was on the verge of toppling over.

Just before losing his balance, he suddenly jolted upright, seemingly snapping himself out of the moment and quickly regaining his posture nodding as if he’d been listening all along.

But eagle-eyed fans zoomed in and noticed that Rubio watched in disgust like he was saying ‘not again.’

The brief sequence immediately drew attention online, with critics pointing to it as another instance in which the president appeared to struggle to stay alert during the service.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle pushed back on the criticism, insisting Trump had not fallen asleep and blasting those who interpreted the footage that way.

“President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, for whom he had just delivered a beautiful eulogy,” Ingle told HuffPost. “Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron.”

The administration has always claimed Trump’s perceived napping is an unconventional listening method.

Critics have never believed the story, especially given the rise of speculation about Trump’s health.

An X user sarcastically responded to Trump nodding off during the funeral. They typed, “He isn’t falling asleep, he is closing his eyes to take it all in. Big difference.”

“I noticed that Trump is having a hard time holding his head up,” said another viewer.

Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral pic.twitter.com/JIoVTLUDwo — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026

The more detractors zoomed in on “pathetic” clips of Trump half-conscious, the more unforgiving their reactions became.

“Oh my God. Trump is falling asleep at Lindsey Graham’s funeral. What a disgrace. 25th Amendment now!” read one response. Someone else said, “Just quit. Resign.”

Another said, “Notice Marco, who testified that he has never seen trump sleep, is watching trump sleep.”

Rubio has sat next to the president while sleeping on numerous occasions. But when asked if Trump falls asleep during meetings before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, he said, “That’s false.”

“I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio immediately responded before describing Trump as “the guy doesn’t sleep.”

Trump caught a second wind when it was time for him to speak. He sauntered to the podium and spoke for 19 minutes.

He awkwardly read, “Our nation needs more men and women like that great person sitting, laying, wherever he may be,” and pointed at Graham’s casket.

He then stated, “I think I know where he is, and I think he’s up there watching us. I’m pretty sure,” then glanced up at the cathedral’s ceiling.

Critics mercilessly mocked him for appearing confused about Graham’s whereabouts.

They wrote things, like “Oh, God, what a time to not be there to yell, “He’s in Hell making room for your fat a–!”

Themes of heaven and hell have been woven into multiple public appearances, leaving many to question if the president has been reflecting on his mortality.