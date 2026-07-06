‘Anybody Checked for a Pulse?’: Trump’s Slouched Look Next to Melania Has Viewers Fearing the Worst After Zooming In on One Jarring Detail She Ignored

Melania Trump made one of her rare appearances alongside President Trump over the weekend.

The First Lady returned after a two-week hiatus to attend her husband’s July 4th event.

Beyond the fireworks, the Founding Fathers, and Trump’s patriotic speech, cameras captured Melania and Trump having a cozy family moment.

Melania Trump’s return beside President Donald Trump couldn’t make him resist one of his signature catnaps. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

After the unpredictable moments at his UFC event, Melania chose to show up for a carefully choreographed Freedom 250 celebration.

President Donald Trump marked the occasion on Saturday after forcing an immediate evacuation of the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Trump arrived much later, with his family, to watch the fireworks from behind what appears to be a bulletproof screen.

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Granddaughter Kai Trump sat to her grandfather’s right, while Melania sat to his left. Video appears to show Kai noticing her grandfather with his eyes closed before quickly looking away.

Prominent Democratic influencer Harry Sisson accused the 47th president of dozing off during the fireworks, writing that Trump was “seen falling asleep during the fireworks in DC for America’s 250th.”

He called it “incredibly embarrassing and concerning.”

Trump seen falling asleep during the fireworks in DC for America’s 250th. Incredibly embarrassing and concerning. pic.twitter.com/3sHuyWY4DB — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2026

The internet piled on fast about Trump’s snoozefest.

One person, “His granddaughter looked right at him and saw it too.”

Another observer said, “Yep his eyes were all dark.” “Tell me you don’t know this is AI without telling me. Good grief,” noted one more.



The jokes kept coming as the conversation turned to Melania.

🚨BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/E8jkcjghRQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 5, 2026

“Hilarious she sat so far away from him,” another quipped, while a third observed, “Melania knows they are taking pictures of Trump sleeping and she’s annoyed.”

Another angle shows the first lady sitting noticeably far from her slouched husband behind the glass.

Then came an alarming close-up of Trump that drew more attention than the moment itself.

Others cut straight to the point: “Has anybody checked for a pulse?” Another person tweeted, “Damn – he looks really bad!”

It’s not the first time cameras have caught a bizarre, or rather tense, moment between the two.

Rumors that Melania can barely stand her husband have trailed the couple for years. They resurface every time she skips an event, stands stiffly beside him, or lets her hand slip from his.

During an April dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla, Trump lost his balance just after Melania pulled her hand away.

She turned to Trump with a stern look that read more like a warning than a wife’s concern.

Not to mention Melani’s fiery press conference where she blindsided Trump and distanced herself from any Jeffrey Epstein ties. Therefore, it’s easy to see why analysts keep describing the marriage as one hanging by a thread.

Trump, for his part, insists none of the instances where he appears to be sleeping are issues of fatigue.

“I’m not a big sleeper anyway,” he told reporters in France in June, dismissing the idea entirely. But the receipts say otherwise.

Trump is known to fall asleep in Cabinet meetings, Mar-a-Lago briefings, conferences, or a Memorial Day ceremony for fallen soldiers. Thus far he’s earned nicknames such as ” “The Nodfather,” “Sleepy Don,” and more.

The pattern got so persistent that it reached Congress.

During a June House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Marco Rubio with footage of Trump asleep in public.

The Secretary of State pushed back hard — “That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep” — insisting Trump works “inhumane hours.” Lieu wasn’t buying it, promising video proof Rubio had “just lied to Congress.”

Ted Lieu plays a video of President Trump allegedly asleep during a cabinet meeting.



Rubio: "That's false. I've never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy never sleeps… The things you're showing me now, he's not falling asleep."pic.twitter.com/9JfIBUMA3p — The American Conservative (@amconmag) June 3, 2026

Ironically, Trump has spent years mocking Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

Days before the Fourth, he bragged to a North Dakota crowd about the marathon speech he would deliver in 107-degree heat. For him, he insisted, it would prove he “can do anything.”

He didn’t prove anything except that after a certain time, he can’t hang with his almost quarter-century younger wife.