‘She Can’t Keep Doing This’: Sydney Sweeney’s All-White Photo Shoot Takes a Turn as She Exposes More Than Fans Were Ready For

Sydney Sweeney knows how to hold attention, but her latest photo shoot has people looking past the obvious, while some say she needs to be stopped.

While the sultry photos were meant to spotlight the “Euphoria” star’s growing brand, fans quickly zeroed in on one unexpected detail, turning what seemed like a straightforward promo into something else entirely—and raising questions about what’s really driving the reaction.

Sydney Sweeney poses in an all-white look revealing more than fans were ready to see of the “Euphoria” actress. (Photo by @sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

‘Are Those Real?’: Sydney Sweeney’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Has Fans Staring While Trolls Claim She’s ‘Lowering Her Value’

Now the 28-year-old has decided to capitalize on the commentary following the launch of her lingerie line, Syrn. Some say she’s got the perfect promo combination to keep eyes on her brand: sex appeal and risqué photos.

But the biggest question is, why is she trying so hard? Among the recent images posted on the Syrn Instagram page, Sweeney had people hypnotized as she posed in a March 20 carousel post, and the first slide gave the ultimate shock factor.

The actress was seen on her knees on a velvet couch, and her backside was exposed to promote the next lingerie set that she has coming out. She posed with her hair down her back in a red velvet chair, wearing a white lace skirt and a garter attached.

In the second image, Sweeney is lying on her back on the same couch. This time, she smiles directly at the camera with both knees lifted up and one hand on her thigh.

The steamy photos had her fans zooming in for reasons that had nothing to do with purchasing from her brand.

One eager person who seemingly liked what they saw wrote, “OH LAWD HAVE MERCY… I’m too young for a heart attack…”

A few commented specifically on her derrière, calling it a “Gorgeous peach.” “Please stop it,” said one person who was fed up with Sweeney’s revealing post. Another said, “She can’t keep doing this to us!”

Sweeney said the Jeff Bezos-backed brand was created for self-empowerment.

“Yeah, this is me reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women,” she told Cosmopolitan.

She even pushed back on those presuming that she created the line for the male gaze.

She said, “People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.’” But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’ I want it to be their choice — the choice of the wearer — whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.”

The “Eden” star launched Syrn at the top of this year in January, allegedly with investors tied to the Amazon CEO and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, 55. She made a splash attending the couple’s lavish wedding last June in Venice, Italy.

And according to reports, Ben Schwerin, a fellow investor in a private equity fund with Bezos and Michael Dell, has been rumored to back Sweeney’s nightwear brand.

While many viewed it as a solid business move, especially with uncertainty surrounding the future of her show “Euphoria,” others pushed back, suggesting she may have had bigger personal ambitions tied to Lauren Sanchez’s husband.

The trailer of #Euphoria SEASON 3.



Streaming this APRIL 12.pic.twitter.com/1l0rTfMUJf — Movie Track (@movieztrack) January 14, 2026

Sweeney had early success after debuting the “Seductress” collection, which sold out within hours. It appears Syrn will not only stop at intimates, revealing plans to expand into skin care and cosmetic products, according to trademark filings.

The Bezos have yet to address their alleged involvement, but they have always publicly supported Sweeney, even attending her space-themed birthday party in Los Angeles last September.

As for the actress’s political ties, her appearances and perceived branding have been interpreted through a political lens by some commentators. Sweeney’s red Emmys dress sparked discussion tied to the “MAGA” label circulating in social media discourse, with observers projecting broader cultural and political meanings onto her fashion and public persona rather than the event itself.

The discussion intensified when Donald Trump Jr. amplified or engaged with posts connecting her image to his father, Donald Trump, effectively pulling her into the orbit following her viral campaign for her “good genes.”

Attention around her American Eagle jeans ad became entangled with commentary.

What might have been a standard fashion partnership instead got reframed in some corners of social media as something more symbolic, with users debating whether her visibility in the campaign signaled alignment or was simply being co-opted for political signaling. A simple denim campaign and public appearances became a broader talking point about influence, perception, and the tendency for high-profile names to be pulled into partisan narratives even without explicit intent.

The overlap of celebrity visibility and political association helped fuel speculation that figures tied to the Trump political circle were either endorsing, aligning with, or strategically highlighting personalities like Sweeney, even as others pushed back on the idea that her appearance carried any intentional political messaging.