‘Sánchez Better Watch Out’: Fans Warn Lauren Sanchez After Jeff Bezos Reportedly ‘Invested’ Big Bucks In Busty Young Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Rumored Lingerie Venture Weeks After Wedding

Jeff Bezos‘ latest investment has social media users connecting the dots on why this budding actress attended his wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

A new report claims the Amazon founder is backing a rather intimate business venture from Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney.

The “Euphoria” star made headlines after traveling from the United States to Italy to support the couple’s nuptials.

The hedge fund Coatue has launched a new equity fund called Innovation Fund, which reportedly is receiving a substantial $1 billion boost from Bezos and fellow tech titans Michael Dell. According to The Wall Street Journal, a detailed pitch deck reveals the fund’s strategy to allocate between 20 percent to 50 percent of its capital towards private investments, with the remainder dedicated to public stocks.

But US Weekly nonetheless, claims it was told by an “insider” that Bezos and his new wife have “invested” in Sweeney’s lingerie line. The tabloid’s other usual unnamed sources stated that the 27-year-old actress has been developing this lingerie project for over a year, describing it as a “huge project” that represents her transition from screen star to fashion entrepreneur.

The venture aligns with Bezos’s extensive investment portfolio, which spans technology, healthcare, aerospace, finance, and media industries through his venture capital firm Bezos Expeditions and Nash Holdings, the company that owns The Washington Post.

Sweeney’s business acumen extends far beyond this still-rumored lingerie line.

The “White Lotus” alum has strategically built partnerships as a global ambassador for major brands including HeyDude footwear, Bai beverages, Laneige skin care, and Kérastase haircare. She recently made waves with a controversial collaboration with Dr. Squatch, launching a limited-edition soap bar called “Bathwater Bliss” that allegedly contained actual droplets of her used bathwater.

The announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with Daily Mail readers quickly voicing their own assumption about the unconfirmed venture.

“Hence why Sydney attended their wedding. Shocker,” one person commented, referencing Sweeney’s surprising appearance at the Bezos-Sánchez nuptials where she mingled with A-listers like Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Oprah, and Kim Kardashian despite having no apparent prior connection to the couple.

However, not everyone is convinced about the financial wisdom of such a substantial investment.

“Because another lingerie brand is just what the world needs,” one skeptical observer noted, while another questioned the economics: “There’s no way it takes a billion dollars to launch underwear.”

The criticism continued with users expressing doubt about the venture’s viability, with one writing, “$1bn backing…that’s ridiculous, sounds doomed before it’s started. To make it profitable they would have to sell at least a few hundred million items. Doubt it.”

The timing and nature of the investment has also drawn more pointed commentary.

“Something very creepy about this Bozo character. I can’t, but I’m sure Sydney Sweeney can put her finger on it,” one user remarked, using a derogatory nickname for the Amazon founder while hinting at potential ulterior motives behind the purported business relationship.

Perhaps the most telling reaction came from critics concerned about the new Mrs. Bezos and keeping her spot as his first lady.

“Hmmm. Sánchez better watch out,” one wrote, suggesting that perhaps the silver fox, now growing out his hair, might be interested in the ingénue.

“Sydney is a much younger prettier gal and Jeff has the bug for her type after being coached by Sánchez. Maybe her replacement??” They continued.

A third wrote, “I’m always suspicious of Jeff’s motive.. I don’t trust him.”

That skepticism has only grown following Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at the Bezos wedding, which some see as conveniently timed amid speculation about her potential involvement in the next James Bond film, now under Amazon MGM Studios, where Bezos holds creative control.

Bezos and Sánchez, who dated for nearly six years before marrying in June, are both entering their second marriage. Their relationship, once mired in controversy after their affair became public during his marriage to ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, has since evolved into a highly visible partnership marked by red carpet appearances, joint ventures, and now, a star-studded wedding.