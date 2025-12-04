‘Are Those Real?’: Sydney Sweeney’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Has Fans Staring While Trolls Claim She’s ‘Lowering Her Value’

Sydney Sweeney made a show-stopping appearance at the New York premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid,” wearing a dazzling head-turning dress that made viewers online blink twice.

The “Euphoria” star stepped onto the red carpet at 787 on Seventh on Tuesday, Dec. 2, in a look that reminded many of a 2025 Marilyn Monroe, immediately pulling the focus away from the film’s chatter and directly onto her. While plenty of people — including a billionaire friend — were flat-out stunned by her outfit.

Sweeney was seen posing in photos in a white, curve-hugging gown with soft champagne-colored curls draping her shoulders. Once she posted the video to Instagram, her 25.5 million followers did what they always do.

“She’s here to break the internet once again,” said one follower, while someone else added a simple but loud, “Just WOW!!!!!!!”

Another shocker follower asked, “R those real? Never seen them this big or is it AI?”

Even Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez — known for wearing similar figure-hugging looks — jumped in with, “Shine bright.” But one follower shifted the conversation in another direction.

“Hi Lauren. I’m a Sydney fan but I think showing boobs is lowering her value as an actress. She’s smart, kind and really skillful. But every time I see her on social I think she’s a perfect dish for hungry men. Is this the way she shines? I think she needs to elevate herself. But I understand the pressure to be noticed and the people surrounding her can’t give a proper advice because are showing off the same.”

Then came another contrary take: “No one’s watching this movie.”

Sweeney was the star of several underperforming films in the last year. In the “Christy” biopic, she played boxing trailblazer Christy Martin, born Christy Salters and known as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Even with a “knockout” performance and a near-perfect 98% audience score, the movie stumbled to a $1.3 million opening, leading Sweeney to break her silence with a long message on Instagram.

“Yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and ‘Christy’ has been the most impactful project of my life,” she stated in her caption.

The numbers add to a shaky year, with her movie “Americana” failing to crack $500,000 on a $9 million budget. Ron Howard’s $35 million “Eden” topped out at just $2.8 million, and now the film is eyeing a second chance when it hits Netflix on Dec. 23.

That flop opened the door for critics to claim Sweeney might be leaning too heavily into glamour while her work is facing scrutiny. Many encouraged her to go after a Marilyn Monroe–type role next — suggesting it might better match the image that seems to follow her everywhere.

Whether she’s in a bikini, a campaign shoot, or a random candid moment, her body becomes a conversation before she even speaks.

Recently, Sweeney stunned people by wearing a silver shimmering, sheer gown to Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Her busty silhouette has seemingly become her brand while still navigating Hollywood at full speed.

Her visibility increased after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding in June. According to Hola!, Bezos met her through an Amazon MGM project she worked on.

What began as a professional connection quickly turned into a friendship, sparking online theories that Bezos had secretly backed Sweeney’s rumored lingerie venture.

Sydney Sweeney on her way to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’ wedding ceremony in Venice today. pic.twitter.com/n5umIF6nB6 — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) June 27, 2025

People also took note when Sánchez showed up at her space-themed 28th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Add in Sweeney’s Amazon MGM film work, and people convinced themselves they were witnessing a long game: possible new roles, brand expansions, and billionaire-backed business moves.