‘Weird Thing to Post About Your Dad’: Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Outrage with Cringe Post Linking Dad Donald Trump to Sydney Sweeney Amid Backlash

Donald Trump Jr. is not outraged by the controversy surrounding American Eagle’s denim campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney.

The “Euphoria” cast member is on the receiving end of backlash for a commercial promoting the brand’s denim wear with its overtly suggestive tone and cheeky wordplay on jeans and genes.

A huge point of contention with the advertisement is anchored in critics’ belief that it is pro-eugenics, a racist theory that desirable traits, such as blue eyes and blond hair, could be scientifically bred for the betterment of the human race. Though none of that discourse appears to matter to Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. grosses out social media with bizarre AI photo of Donald Trump. (Photos by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

Instead, the 47-year-old seemingly embraced it and found a way to make it about his father, Donald Trump, in a bizarre Instagram post. The image shared on July 29 showed the president in a “Canadian tuxedo,” a denim jacket and jeans, as he posed on the ground with one leg propped open.

“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” his son wrote as the caption. Comments were limited, but that did not deter social discourse about the “disturbing” photo. For starters, multiple people shared the sentiment that his comment was a “weird thing to post about your dad.” A second displeased viewer wrote that it was “just so creepy; the image and don jr response.”

A third individual wrote, “This idiot is so incredibly repulsive! Don’t nobody wanna see that!”

The AI image was originally shared by satire IG account 300 Guns. Don Jr. also tagged them in his repost. Similarly, a fake photo of JD Vance in a double-denim outfit was also uploaded along with multiple posts in support of Sweeney.

American Eagle has not issued a public apology despite several posts suggesting so.

Ashley Schapiro, vice president of marketing, wrote on LinkedIn, “The star power of Sydney and the double meaning behind the campaign has a culture shaping power beyond anything I could have ever imagined being a part of- just check your social feeds.”

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign is receiving criticism for a “jeans/genes” pun that some say echoes eugenics and white supremacy rhetoric.



Right-wing voices are celebrating the ad as a pushback against “wokeness.” pic.twitter.com/Q6LkOoAqbi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

A deeper dive into the social banter about “Hanse-Trump,” a commenter remarked, “I prefer the South Park version.”

The political figure was depicted in the season 27 premiere, “Sermon on the Mount,” of the long-running adult-cartoon series. Also parodied in the “South Park” episode as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

American Eagle’s controversy has endeared MAGA to support them, however, the same has not been true for “South Park” fans, who have expressed furor.