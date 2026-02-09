‘No Hips’: Sydney Sweeney Tries a New Look to Hide Her Curvy Look, Until Fans Zoom In on the One Thing That Gives It Away

Sydney Sweeney recently had heads turning at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she accepted an honor for one of her recent movies.

Despite mixed reviews of her roles and the provocative nature of the characters she portrays, Sweeney is still receiving praise for her lead in the Christy Martin biopic “Christy.”

She and several other celebrities were attending the Virtuosos Awards, where she would be honored for her performance in the Christy Martin biopic “Christy.”

The 28-year-old actress and entrepreneur wore a head-turning dress that gave her a more mature look on the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney steps out in a Marilyn Monroe-esque dress that has fans zooming in. (Photo by @sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

Wearing a vintage gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe, Sweeney showcased her signature style in a Cecil Chapman-designed dress, styled by Molly Dickson, embodying old Hollywood glam on Feb. 8.

Her cream-colored ensemble was cinched at the waist and had sleeves that fell off her shoulders. Former actress Monroe wore a similar look on a 1952 Life magazine cover.

Sweeney paired her look with Ferragamo patent-leather heels in a beige-like color with a pointed toe.

Despite the fact that she did look more sophisticated — which is a switch from her usual provocative aesthetic — the “Euphoria” star didn’t completely lose herself in the dress’s plunging neckline, which drew attention again to her most dramatic physical feature.

One person on The Daily Mail wrote, “This busty blonde bombshell has absolutely enormous breasts.”

Someone else critiquing Sweeney said, “Her eyes are two different sizes and her lids are always half closed. She always looks like a deer in the headlights but she has a large albeit fake chest so she’s labeled beautiful. SMH.”

Another person couldn’t believe Sweeney wasn’t showing more skin. “That can’t be Sydney Sweeney, she has clothes on,” one person wrote, while another said, “She’s wearing clothes ?…old Hollywood glamour and this soft … star …ridiculous.”

A fourth claimed she had “no hips without the corset dresses.”

Someone on Page Six’s page reflected on how Monroe looked in the gown and made a comparison between the blond actresses, “Looks like a rag on her. No one could wear that dress like Marilyn. No one.”

This wasn’t the first time she tapped into a Monroe-inspired look that showcased her chest.

Back in December, she attended the premiere of her movie “The Housemaid” in Los Angeles wearing a white, waist-snatching, halter gown with a long skirt. It closely resembled Monroe’s look in “The Seven Year Itch,” in which she has the infamous scene where she stands on a subway grate and coquettishly struggles to keep her dress down as the air from below blows upward. Sweeney adapted the look by showing off a tight opening around her neck to push up her bosom.

Her silver mesh dress at Variety’s Power Of Women event in October also left fans gasping as she opted to wear no bra underneath the gown, giving onlookers an almost full view.

Because of how much attention she gets for her bust, fans question whether it’s real — which Sweeney has been kind enough to answer for the curious.

While promoting “Housemaid” with her co-star Amanda Seyfried, she took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

Seyfried asked Sweeney, “There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?”

The “Euphoria” star replied, “Yes. I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

She went on to explain that she is extremely afraid of needles, hence why she’s opted to keep herself natural.