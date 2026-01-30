‘Are They Real or Push-Up Bra?’: Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination In New Photos as Fans Zoom In on One Jaw-Dropping Detail

Actress Sydney Sweeney has the internet buzzing after dropping her long-awaited lingerie line, SYRN, after months of teasing online.

The 28-year-old “Euphoria” star is stepping into entrepreneurship with a brand that leans into her busty, confidence-forward look while spotlighting what she calls the four SYRNs: Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy.

Sydney Sweeney turns heads while wearing racy attire for a photo shoot. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

‘Insane’: Sydney Sweeney’s Fire Red Dress Has Fans Looking for Her ‘MAGA’ Hat After AE Ad Controversy

Sweeney may be front and center on Cosmopolitan this month, but it isn’t her sit-down comments that have people buzzing. The real stir came from the cover itself, where her jaw-dropping, curve-hugging look turned heads, stopped fans cold, and quickly became the detail everyone fixated on.

In one shot, the “Christy” movie star sports a hot-pink tank top, and her darker pink lace bra underneath as the actress was photographed with her hands posed on her breasts. Her large bust looked even bigger than usual, prompting fans to weigh in.

One fan wrote, “Are they real or a push-up bra?”

Several users referenced the controversy surrounding her ad for American Eagle. The blue-eyed blonde wore blue jeans for the ad, which is advertised with the text, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” instead of “jeans.”

In some images, she posed in a white tank or with a denim jacket on backward, exposing her back. It’s a look fans have come to expect — Sweeney often goes nearly undressed online — prompting one commenter to quip, “Does she do anything else?”

“The White Lotus” actress was seen posing in more revealing pieces from her lingerie line, including a black, see-through bra, matching panties, and a garter belt. Her legs are open as she’s seated on a stool, playing with a telephone, and another shot features Sweeney in a seductive pose, her head tilted back, eyes closed, and wearing the pink bra again.

Sydney Sweeney by Ellen von Unwerth, SYRN pic.twitter.com/byJDiepQaF — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) January 27, 2026

However, when viewers saw the images, their attention drifted elsewhere — with some fans focusing less on her racy look and more on why she was being pressed about her politics instead.

“Too bad she’s M A G A,” replied one person. Two others continued taunting her with comments like, “We know you’re a Republican,” and “Why do you support Trump?”

In other photos to promote SYRN, Sweeney modeled sheer white lingerie, casually noting that the “secret” was already out. She stressed that the lingerie was made “for YOU — no explanation, no apology,” and framed the line as something personal rather than performative, adding that there was still much more she couldn’t wait to share.

When the registered Republican was asked about the American Eagle white supremacist controversy and the MAGA crowd branding her “MAGA Barbie,” Sweeney played dumb.

“I’ve never been here to talk about politics,” she claimed. “I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

Sweeney has never openly spoken about politics or declared whom she supports, but leaked records of her 2024 voting results have fueled the rumor that she is a MAGA and Trump supporter.