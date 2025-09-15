‘Queen of MAGA’: Sydney Sweeney’s Bold Look at the Emmys Sets Off Wild Reactions When Fans Say They Found a Secret Clue

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney stepped onto the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards stage last night, and her choice of clothing had the internet buzzing.

The 28-year-old actress wore a bright, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown in a color choice that many online commentators noted has been historically associated with the Republican Party.

Fans say Sydney Sweeney’s “true colors” are showing after her bold appearance at the Emmys Sunday night. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In recent months, Sweeney has faced controversies that have led fans to speculate about her alleged secret ties to Donald Trump or his right-wing MAGA movement. Her scarlet-hued dress at the Emmys only added fuel to the conversation about her political leanings.

“She’s never beating the MAGA allegations,” one individual on the X platform posted. A second person on the app sarcastically wrote, “She looks good, but we all know why she chose red.”

“Clearly forgot her red MAGA hat to go with her red MAGA dress else,” noted a third observer, while a fourth quipped, “Sydney Sweeney showing up to the Emmys dressed like the queen of MAGA is insane, lol.”

Sydney Sweeney arrives to the #Emmys red carpet. pic.twitter.com/K0taWoC2Ch — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2025

Sweeney appeared at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14 to present the trophy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category to Owen Cooper for “Adolescence.” She has not confirmed that her dress was a political message by wearing red to the televised event, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Previously, Sweeney’s connection to a clothing retailer also ignited a media firestorm about her alleged ties to the far-right in America.

In July 2025, Sweeney became the face of an advertising campaign for American Eagle Outfitters that centered around the Washington native having “good jeans.”

The play on words with “jeans” and “genes” led to allegations that the ads were subtly promoting eugenics, a white supremacist theory that blue-eyed, blond Caucasians are naturally superior to other races.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., even leaned into the polarizing discourse surrounding the actress’s American Eagle campaign. He shared a fake image of the MAGA leader in an all-blue jean outfit on his Instagram page, leaving many to share wild theories about their secret ties.

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said in her August Wall Street Journal Magazine cover story, reflecting on how she handles backlash — specifically regarding criticism of her brand deal with Dr. Squatch.

Taking a page out of Erykah Badu’s book, Sweeney partnered with the men’s personal care brand to sell a soap supposedly made from her bathwater. She said, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting.”

Like those accounts trolling her online, “The White Lotus” season 1 cast member has addressed the accusations that she and her family are loyal Trump voters by using humor.

“I’m from a town called Spokane right on the border of Washington and Idaho,” Sweeney said during her monologue when hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in March 2024.

She continued, “I feel bonds to both states. Like when people ask, ‘Where are you from?’ I say Washington. But when people ask, ‘Did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom?’ I say, ‘I-da-ho.'”

Sweeney was on hand to present an award at this year’s Emmys, but she did secure two nominations from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2022. Her performances in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” earned nods, respectively.

After premiering at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, the sports drama film “Christy” garnered rave reviews for Sweeney’s portrayal of former professional boxer Christy Martin in the biopic.