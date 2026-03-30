‘No Way’: How Sammy Davis Jr. Became the Center of Kim Novak’s War Over Sydney Sweeney

Imagine a two-time Golden Globe-winning actress being upset that one of the biggest stars making headlines has been picked to play her on screen, tasked because of her beauty to star in a movie to portray one of the greatest loves of your life.

That’s what fans of acting veteran Kim Novak and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney are currently experiencing after one actress completely obliterated the other in the press.

Sammy David Jr.’s former girlfriend, Kim Novak, sparks outrage over Sydney Sweeney’s lead role in a biopic about the late singer’s life. (Photos by officialsammydavisjr/Instagram; Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘Are Those Real?’: Sydney Sweeney’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Has Fans Staring While Trolls Claim She’s ‘Lowering Her Value’

Sweeney is set to star in the romantic film , “Scandalous!” which centers on the relationship between Sammy Davis Jr. and Novak, bringing the complicated 1950s-era love story back into the spotlight.

The project was set to star Sweeney as the platinum blonde in her heyday and David Jonsson as Davis, but reports suggest development has stalled.

While no one knows why it hit a bump in production, it seems that Novak is fine with it, especially since she’s not too keen on the casting.

“I would never have approved,” said the 93-year-old screen legend, making it clear she did not support the decision.

Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is “totally wrong” to portray her in the upcoming drama film ‘SCANDALOUS,’ which centers on her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr.



“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally… pic.twitter.com/ySxtlWC6Qk — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2026

Novak explained in an interview with The London Times that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist,” signaling her concern that the film could lean more into physical presentation rather than emotional connection.

The “Vertigo” star stressed that the attraction between her and Davis was rooted in shared values and understanding, saying they had “so much in common,” and worried audiences would see something else entirely with the sex symbol starring as her.

“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time,” Novake explained. “She was totally wrong to play me.”

That concern did not come out of thin air. The relationship Novak shared with Sammy Davis Jr. unfolded during a period when being seen together could threaten careers — and in some cases, safety. What outsiders might view today as a glamorous Hollywood romance carried very real consequences in the late 1950s, when interracial relationships were widely condemned and closely watched by studios, fans, and powerful industry figures.

Novak later made it clear that the connection was never as simple as headlines suggested.

At times, she publicly denied the relationship altogether, describing Davis as a friend rather than a romantic partner, even as gossip columns fueled speculation. To The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I knew [Sammy] had this crush, and I didn’t want to hurt his feelings.”

The shifting explanations reflected the pressure surrounding them.

She would eventually acknowledge just how risky the situation had become, explaining to Vanity Fair, “It was a very dangerous relationship then — a white woman and a Black man, no matter his status — it simply didn’t mix publicly.”

As the relationship drew attention, the situation turned frighteningly direct. Vanity Fair describes in a 2013 feature how mob figure delivered a brutal warning to Sammy Davis Jr., threatening to break both his legs, put out his remaining eye, and bury him if he did not end the relationship and quickly marry a Black woman.

Shortly afterward, he married singer Loray White, a woman of color.

Around the same time, Novak said her own agent delivered an equally stark message from her agent, telling her her career would be over if she continued seeing him.

“That’s when I, for his sake, thought, ‘I’d better not see him,’” she said.

That history helps explain why Novak bristles at the idea of the story being reduced to physical attraction.

Daily Mail readers reacted almost instantly, turning the casting dispute into a public referendum on respect and representation. Some voices sided with the veteran actress, arguing that her perspective should carry weight.

One commenter wrote, “Kim Novak should have the final say of who plays her,” framing the issue as a matter of honoring the woman behind the story.

Others saw the situation differently and leaned into criticism, suggesting the reaction reflected insecurity rather than concern.

“Novak’s correct. Sweeney’s much to good looking, has a stunning body, and can act. Novak’s a sad, decrepit relic that’s riddled with jealousy,” another person posted, capturing the sharp tone that quickly took hold online.

The responses kept rolling, and many did not hold back.

A third commenter wrote, “Kim is 93 and had the poor plastic surgery once she stopped acting. Sweeney’s fake breasts and cheapness show in her acting.”

Others turned the conversation toward aging and appearance, with one person stating, “She would of looked much better if she just didn’t have plastic surgery on her face.”

Behind the noise sits a story shaped long before social media existed. Novak was born in Chicago in 1933 to a housewife and a history teacher, a background far removed from the glamour she would later embody. After beginning her career as a model, she caught the attention of Columbia Pictures studio head Harry Cohn, who saw star potential in her vulnerability and quiet intensity. That emotional depth became her signature on screen, something she has said was tied to her personal experiences.

Reflecting on her craft, Novak once explained, “You can’t learn to be vulnerable.” She described that sensitivity as an advantage, noting that intense feelings helped shape her performances and connect her to audiences.

Meanwhile, Sweeney continues to command attention in the modern entertainment landscape.

A recent all-white photo shoot tied to her expanding fashion and nightwear brand sparked widespread discussion after images circulated across social media. Fans focused on styling choices and presentation details, turning what began as a promotional moment into a broader conversation about branding and visibility.

Pictures like these feed into why the “Vertigo” star has her issues around “Scandalous!”