‘Dress?? More Like Lingerie?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Daring Outfit with Jeff Bezos Has Critics Wondering If She Mistook the Street for Her Bedroom

Lauren Sánchez Bezos apparently missed the memo about dress code for dinner versus dressing for the bedroom.

The 55-year-old television personality and wife of Jeff Bezos made headlines this past weekend when she stepped out for a romantic dinner at Carbone Miami with her billionaire husband. She flashed her signature megawatt smile for photographers, but it was her fashion ensemble, or lack thereof, that had social media users doing a double take.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos faced criticism for wearing a revealing mini dress during a Miami dinner outing, with social media users saying she should dress more age-appropriately. (Photo by Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Sánchez Bezos opted for a multi-colored asymmetrical mini dress adorned with black floral embellishments that showed off her tanned, muscular left thigh. She completed the look with black strappy heels that coordinated with her mani-pedi and handbag, while her luscious brown hair was swept back in a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder kept things low-key in an all-black ensemble, topped off with sunglasses despite the evening hour.

All that money dude got and this is the 💩 he picked to put a ring on it smh — Noneofyourbusinessgotdammit (@Noneofyour40191) October 26, 2025

The Miami outing comes just months after the couple tied the knot in what was dubbed the “wedding of the century” in Venice this past June.

Their three-day extravaganza hosted nearly 200 VIP guests, including members of the Kardashian family, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, and Usher, at the ultra-exclusive ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island. The lavish affair, estimated to have cost as much as $50 million, took place two years after Bezos proposed aboard his $500 million superyacht.

However, the former journalist’s latest fashion statement didn’t sit well with everyone.

Daily Mail readers wasted no time weighing in on her sartorial choice.

“Mini dress?? More like lingerie,” one person commented bluntly.

Another critic chimed in with, “Almost 60 and dressing like that. She would look much better [if] a dress that wasn’t a night gown.”

Lauren Sanchez gets hearts racing in mini dress as she heads to dinner in Miami with husband Jeff Bezos https://t.co/9BobR9TQSy — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 26, 2025

The fashion criticism continued as someone quipped, “She’s running to catch up with Jeff and left her dress behind.”

Yet another observer declared, “This woman needs to act & dress her age, she looks ridiculous.”

One particularly cutting remark noted, “Only been married months and already Bezos is walking 10 feet in front of his wife LOL. She used to be beautiful before all the work – Now she’s got more Bondo than a ’65 [Chevrolet] Corvair.”

This isn’t the first time Sánchez Bezos has faced fashion backlash recently.

Back in September, she attended Chanel’s dinner party for Sofia Coppola’s “CHANEL Haute Couture” book launch at the Doubles Club on 5th Avenue. Despite draping herself in gold Chanel accessories, including a waist belt, earrings, and a charm bracelet, her plain white tank top paired with a patterned chiffon black skirt and ankle-high stiletto boots failed to impress critics. Even her typically glamorous wavy tresses drew criticism, with Instagram users declaring it a hair malfunction, noting the strands didn’t fall as effortlessly as usual.

Come October, fans zoomed in on her appearance after she shared pictures on Instagram wearing a vintage Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy. While many complimented the glamorous snapshots, others remained fixated on what they perceived as dramatic changes to her face, with some speculating about cosmetic procedures.

After years of public scrutiny, Sánchez Bezos decided to ring in 2025 with a striking new look. On Dec. 31, 2024, she posted a picture sporting blond highlights in her formerly jet-black hair, captioning it with enthusiasm about the transformation and the year ahead. The timing seemed intentional, perhaps signaling a desire to start 2025 on her own terms.

Despite the relentless commentary about her appearance and fashion choices, Sánchez Bezos continues navigating the spotlight with confidence, refusing to let critics dictate her style or lifestyle choices with Bezos.