‘Belly Button Gives It Away’: Lauren Sánchez’s Bikini Pics With Jeff Bezos Unravel as Fans Zoom In on One Detail They Say Proves a Major Change

The extravagant vacations of Amazon founder and his wife Lauren Sánchez have been fodder for public trolling for a few years now, and their latest getaway is no exception.

The billionaire and former journalist dropped an estimated $20 million on their June 25 wedding in Venice, Italy — an over-the-top display of excess that had critics clocking not just the wealth, but an aesthetic many said felt more plastic than natural in new photos.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s vacation prompts internet chatter about her plastic surgery transformation. Photo credit: Dave Benett / amfAR/ Getty Images for amfAR

Sánchez was wearing a tiny, black and white bikini with a white sarong around her waist as the couple frolicked on their $500 million superyacht to during their vacation in St. Bart’s l. Her ample chest was on full display

Fans have been talking about the former “Good Day LA” host’s plastic surgery transformation for years, and her face has changed considerably since her days as a television host.

Sánchez is accused of having duck lips syndrome, and a good amount of silicon appears to have made its way to her chest, as she nearly “spilled out” of her bikini top on the yacht.

The newlywed’s vacation photos had people zooming in to examine Sánchez’s physique, and folks could not stop commenting about their perceived proof of her plastic surgery.

Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/yK5yFXH9q0 — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 28, 2025

One person thought that the former TV host’s belly button was evidence of a tummy tuck.

“Haa!!! I’ve worked in the OR for years! That’s one seriously liposuction gut! Belly button gives it away,” they .

“FAKE NEWS- that’s not her spilling out of her top, it’s bought & paid for flow over,” another. “Those puppies look plastic, another in.

One wrote, “I noticed that the aging woman pulled in her stomach for the photographers, and how much tighter can they pull the skin on her face? It’s already distorted – YIKES!”

“Good god the plastic blowup is out on the loose,” one. “It is physically impossible for her to spill out of anything. She has solid lumps of plastic bolted to her chest – they simply don’t move; at all,” another.

The couple also partied with friends in Nikki Beach while in St. Bart’s as they partied with a security team in tow.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off the new year in St. Barts. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/G3fHZKrzRh — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2025

Mrs. Bezos has never confirmed any plastic surgery procedures she may have undergone, but it’s worth noting that the drastic changes began around 2019, the same year she began dating her billionaire husband.

The couple’s wedding was filled with celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, Usher, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump.

