‘Jeff Was Sweating’: Lauren Sánchez’s Miniskirt Makes a Scene at Wild Party as Cameras Catch Jeff Bezos’ ‘Uncomfortable’ Look

Lauren Sánchez seems to be the life of the party, after being spotted at some of the hottest and most exclusive Hollywood events, but it may be too much for Jeff Bezos, who only a few years old.

The newlyweds are six months fresh from their Venice wedding and have spent the fast few months traveling the world. Not only did Sánchez bring in her 56th birthday with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, but she and her billionaire beau headed out for one final winter getaway to close out 2025.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos party out in St. Barts for the holidays. (Photo: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Sánchez Bezos spent the past few days in Aspen, Colorado, but decided to change in weather and scenery as the New Year approaches.

The two were spotted on Monday, Dec. 29, in St. Barts, celebrating a friend’s birthday at celebrity hotspot Nikki Beach, according to Page Six. Sánchez-Bezos ditched her winter western wardrobe and slipped on a denim mini skirt, a strapless cami top, and a hat. Her typically toned-down husband wore khaki pants and a blue polo shirt.

From the looks of the video, staff members were seen coming from another direction while dancing to music and holding a sign that read, “Happy Birthday Eleanor.” The person filming pans the room, and suddenly Sánchez rises up and stands on the couch, dancing along to the music.

Bezos, on the other hand, stayed seated but clapped his hands along to the music.

Their reactions to the celebrations seemed to have a stark contrast, as many people watching the clip suspected Bezos looked uneasy.

One person on Threads responded, “When your boss buys you a bottle of your bday but all you really want it to be at home, away from his corny a–.”

Someone else who had similar thoughts wrote, “Ditto. He’s all steroided up. He looks uncomfortable in his own skin now.”

A third person who lacked sympathy for Bezos replied to an Instagram post, writing, “Well, he knew what he wanted and that’s what he got.”

Under the New York Post’s article about the couple Sánchez was slammed for by someone insisting she’s had cosmetic enhancements: “and rumor has it her silicon never even jiggled not once, Amazing what plastic can do now a days.”

Lauren is dancing and drinking wine, standing on a bench at their table in her denim mini-skirt and strapless top …. and Jeff's sitting next to her, just chilling and watching the party people do their thing. pic.twitter.com/NOE33P8ezC — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2025

As for their exchange in public, it’s not clear if Bezos truly feels cringed by the way his wife acts or if he is just a more relaxed person in general.

This seems like their typical interaction.

Earlier this year, Sánchez and Bezos traveled to St. Tropez, where they attended a July party also attended by the likes of LeBron and Savannah James. Sánchez was seen in a viral video dancing along to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss called “Not Like This.”

While the former journalist appeared to be enjoying herself, Bezos was seated, smiling and proudly filming her with his phone.

The following month in July, the married couple traveled to Ibiza, Spain. They were spotted in a nightclub, where Sánchez flaunted more of her signature marching dance move, while swaying her head.

@dailymail Lauren Sanchez dances awkwardly in front of a VERY stiff Jeff Bezos inside Ibiza nightclub. For the full video head to DailyMail. ♬ original sound – Daily Mail – Daily Mail

Bezos was there right by her side as usual, doing his own dull sway moves instead of dancing.