‘She Couldn’t Wait to Make That Name Change’: Lauren Sánchez Scrubs Her Old Identity from Instagram After Marrying Jeff Bezos as She Rebrands Amid Growing Scrutiny Over Her Past

Lauren Sánchez, 55, and Jeff Bezos, 61, recently exchanged vows at the most talked-about wedding ceremony of 2025.

The power couple held their 200-guest nuptials in Venice, Italy, on June 27, where Sánchez walked down the aisle in a white Dolce & Gabbana dress that she shared glimpses of on social media.

Lauren Sánchez adds Jeff Bezos’s last name to her Instagram page after the pair wed in Italy. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

“Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made,” the former Extra correspondent wrote as an Instagram caption.

Sánchez also recently uploaded a picture with Bezos from their wedding to her Instagram account. Milan-based photographer German Larkin shot the images.

However, many didn’t notice that she has a new tag name on Instagram. Sánchez appears to have scrubbed all of her past content from her laurenwsanchez account and launched a new account under the name, laurensanchezbezos, although the comments are limited.

More than 10,000 replies filled the Instagram comment section of the author’s posts, voicing their thoughts on the billionaire businessman and his new bride’s marriage.

Controversial media personality Piers Morgan wrote, “Love the dress – many congrats to you both.” Actress Lindsay Lohan expressed, “Stunning.” Singer Jewel exclaimed, “Poetry indeed!!”

Fans offered well wishes to Sánchez and Bezos, too. One person commented, “May your marriage be filled with endless joy, understanding, and unwavering love. Best wishes for a beautiful future together!”

Sánchez also had haters weighing in on her wedding photos. An unimpressed commenter declared, “Oh, please! EMBARRASSING.”

A second critical reply from someone who had finances on their mind typed, “Would love to see that prenup.”

Those who noticed the changes to her page wrote, “She just couldn’t wait to make that name change” and “I liked the ‘reset’ she did on her Instagram feed.”

“My God, how much envy people are feeling about this union. The world no longer makes sense, where people can no longer be happy. May God bless this marriage,” proclaimed a supporter of the pair.

Bezos and Sánchez got engaged in May 2023 after the Amazon co-founder reportedly bought a $2.5 million, 30-carat diamond engagement ring for his now-wife.

Both newlyweds are on their second marriage. Bezos was married to MacKenzie Tuttle (now Scott) from 1993 to 2019. She is the mother of Jeff’s four adult children.

Sánchez was married to Endeavor executive Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. In addition to having a son and a daughter with Whitesell, she also has a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

There has been widespread speculation surrounding how and when Bezos and Sánchez entered into a romantic relationship. Each have been accused of having an extramarital affair that allegedly played a role in their respective divorces.

Neither Bezos nor Sánchez has confirmed that their romance began with infidelity. Considering Bezos is one of the richest people in the world, Sánchez has been accused of using the tech entrepreneur to climb the social ladder.

Bezos and Sánchez’s three-day, expensive Italian wedding extravaganza led to the resurfacing of reports showing Lauren was close to marrying multiple times before saying yes to her new husband.

She was previously engaged to sports broadcaster Rory Markas in 2019. Additionally, the former “Good Day L.A.” anchor was set to marry ex-Denver Broncos player Anthony Miller before breaking off the engagement in 2000.

“I couldn’t really trust her,” Miller said about his former fiancée, Sánchez, during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2019. “She gets around. She was cheating on me with other guys.” Sources claimed Miller was the one who cheated on Sánchez with an exotic dancer.